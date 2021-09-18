Josh Sweat and Eagles Agree to 3-Year Extension

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed defensive end Josh Sweat to a three-year contract extension worth $40 million. Sweat was selected by the Eagles in the 4th round of the 2018 NFL Draft. This move helps secure the Eagles’ defensive line while they determine exactly what they want their offense to look like in the coming years. The deal could be worth up to $43 million and includes $26.9 million in guaranteed money. Josh Sweat, 24, was in the final year of his rookie deal but is now signed with the team through the 2024 season.