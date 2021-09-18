Panthers elevate CB Rashaan Melvin

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rashaan Melvin now has an opportunity to play in a game for the first time since the 2019 season. The Panthers made the veteran cornerback one of their Saturday elevations, with center Sam Tecklenburg the other.

The Panthers making Melvin one of their game-day actives would make the 31-year-old defender a six-team veteran. Melvin has already played for the Ravens, Patriots, Colts, Raiders and Lions. Melvin was on track to play for the Jaguars last season, but he opted out. Having brought in a new regime, the Jags cut him earlier this year.

A 12-game starter the last time he was with a team — the Lions in 2019 — Melvin has 40 career starts under his belt. The Panthers signed him in March but did not carry him over to their 53-man roster after cutdown day. Carolina cut Melvin from its practice squad earlier this month but brought him back this week.

Melvin would be in line to serve as a depth piece behind the likes of Donte Jackson and Jaycee Horn. Melvin’s bump could be a one-game situation, with A.J. Bouye‘s six-game suspension — which began during his final weeks as a Bronco — ending after Week 2.