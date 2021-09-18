‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Posts Heartbroken Message About Sadie’s Daughter Battling Respiratory Illness

Korie Robertson said her “heart is a mess” seeing granddaughter Honey James hospitalized for a respiratory illness. The Duck Dynasty mom said she feels helpless, but she knows that the 4-month-old is a fighter.

Sadie Robertson Huff announced earlier this week that doctors hospitalized Honey for Respiratory Syncytial Virus. RSV causes flu-like symptoms, but it can be serious for young children, the CDC says. Huff said the family was dealing with it privately, but she decided to come forward because she knows many other people are struggling with the illness.

Korie Robertson shared photos of Sadie and Honey from her hospital room.

“It’s the saddest thing to have your kids be sick, but watching your grandkids get sick is a whole other level,” she captioned the photos. “Your heart is a mess for that little sick grand baby and also for the worry and exhaustion that you know your baby girl is feeling for her little girl!”

Korie Robertson commended Sadie on how well she’s doing through this difficult time. And she’s happy that Honey inherited some of her mom’s grit.

“(Sadie) you are an amazing mama!!!!” she wrote. “I love watching you love and care so sweetly and so powerfully for Honey. She is a cutie, and a fighter, and the most fun little angel on earth!”

The Robertsons have had several serious health scares over the past year. Korie Robertson, Sadie, and Uncle Si all contracted COVID-19. And Bella Robertson contracted a separate serious respiratory infection.

“Honestly we’ve had a rough couple of months with sickness in the fam,” Korie posted. “Praying that we are making a turnaround and all of our bigs and littles will be well for a good long while.”

Sadie Robertson Huff Discusses Daughter’s Illness

Sadie Robertson Huff said she’s never cried harder in her life than she has this past week. But it’s made the small moments of joy that much happier. This is the first time the 24-year-old has had to watch her four-month-old daughter go through a tough illness.

It’s not over yet, but Sadie said she’s hopeful.

“The past few days have been very tough,” Sadie Robertson posted on Instagram. “Watching your child sick is one of the most heartbreaking things. Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled. The love I have for this girl is unmatched. She makes us laugh when we want to be crying, because of her wild and sweet fighter spirit. Seeing the nurses and doctors love her and laugh at her silliness in the midst of sickness has brought joy to a dark room. It’s not over yet, and that is sad, but we are believing for the days to come!”