CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

‘Dazed and Confused’ Star Jason London Arrested for Public Intoxication in Mississippi

By Kati Kuuseoks
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RlRtx_0c0QVhaY00

Sad news for “Dazed and Confused” fans today. Jason London finds himself atop a growing list of celebrities facing consequences with the law.

While London avoided an official DUI charge, the star faced other charges after being booked in Mississippi. In a situation that involves a documented car wreck, Jason London found himself arrested for public intoxication. Although the details of the wreck get pretty hairy, officials at the scene did not report any serious injuries.

Jason London Faces Mississippi Charges

There are a lot of questions to be answered about Jason London’s night. Namely, how did he end up in such a scary accident?

TMZ reports that police arrived on scene around 11:30pm at night to find Jason London in the seat of a car stuck in a ditch with the car on fire. They located another passenger nearby outside the 2010 Nissan Maxima. This passenger remains unnamed and it’s unclear whether they are facing similar charges.

According to London, the vehicle sustained heavy damage after someone sideswiped them and ran them off the road. Now, police took his words with a grain of salt because of the poor shape they found London in. They cited a heavy aroma of booze surrounding the actor, and noted that he could barely keep his balance. Additionally, he was reportedly talking with slurred speech.

Upon surveying the scene and completing their investigation, the police think the events might have unfolded in another way. The authorities reportedly believe London swerved off the road, drove straight through a sign, got back on the road, and then eventually plowed into a concrete object before driving into the ditch. The car sustained enough damage to produce a small fire. They booked Jason London for public intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident.

Reportedly, London experienced difficulty at the police station as well. In fact, he was said to be impaired to the point that police weren’t actually able to complete the booking process. Namely, the fingerprinting process allegedly gave London a hard time.

An Ocean Springs PD spokesperson told TMZ that the officer from the scene used his discretion when deciding whether or not to proceed with a DUI charge. His assessment led him to not pursue that charge. Instead, the officer decided to arrest him on the other charges. The technicality could come from the fact that the officer at the scene didn’t actually see London driving the vehicle himself.

Prior History

Unfortunately for Jason London, this marks another incident added to his established rap sheet. Back in 2013, TMZ reported on the star’s involvement in an alleged altercation at a bar, leaving him visibly bloodied and bruised.

He walked away from the incident with charges for assault and disorderly conduct. At the time, responding officers noted “London showed obvious signs and symptoms of extreme alcohol impairment” as reported by the National Post.

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Search underway for three missing Louisiana girls

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Three Louisiana girls are missing and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding them. The girls have been identified as Nova Phillips, 13, Rayne LaCoste, 13, and Lainie Phillips, 12, all of New Iberia. According to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero, the girls...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Star, MS
New York Post

Twin sisters charged in connection to brother’s 2017 murder

Two twin sisters have been charged in connection to the murder of their teenage brother who was strangled to death in Maryland in 2017, officials said Friday. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, the 23-year old twins, were two of three people busted for conspiring to commit the brutal murder after new evidence has come to light.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno man sentenced to life in prison after attempting to kill police officer, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The South County Justice Center in Porterville says a Fresno man has been sentenced to life in prison after shooting at a police officer. 37-year-old Ignacio Lopez was wanted in Fresno County for a triple bank robbery, on Aug. 18, 2020, and the DA’s office says he led police in a pursuit and fired at officers who were attempting a traffic stop on the vehicle he was in.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason London
Lawrence Post

Boyfriend shot his girlfriend 8 times in the stomach because ‘he thought the girl was pregnant’

According to the court documents, the 24-year-old defendant has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend. Prosecutors say he shot her eight times in the stomach, leaving her for dead months after she texted him the results of an inconclusive pregnancy test. The 24-year-old man by pleading down from capital to first-degree murder, 24-year-old avoided a possible death sentence on Friday. Prosecutors say he will be eligible for conditional release when he turns 65.
RELATIONSHIPS
Jax Hudur

She Killed Her Best Friend Then Moved In With The Victim’s Family

When the Seversons adopted their beloved Karen, they never thought that their beautiful daughter would murder her best friend out of jealousy. She was oblivious to the love that was surrounding her and how much she meant to her family. In her mind, being an adopted child meant that her biological parents never wanted her; she was a reject.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dazed And Confused#Nissan#Ocean Springs Pd#The National Post
WAPT

25-year-old inmate dies in Mississippi prison

WOODVILLE, Miss. — The death of an inmate at a Mississippi prison is under investigation. Officers at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility determined Sunday that Charles Spencer, 25, was in need of medical attention. "As he was being transferred from his cell to the medical unit, he became unresponsive," according...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The US Sun

Doctor Who actress Tanya Fear’s cousin says ‘LAPD did not tell family she’d been found’ with parents left in the dark

FAMILY members of actress Tanya Fear say police didn't tell them she'd been found alive and safe on Monday, several days after she was reported missing. The British actress, 31, who moved to LA to advance her career, vanished last Thursday after leaving her apartment in the Hollywood Bowl area without her cell phone or purse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS New York

Coroner Confirms Remains Found Are Gabby Petito’s, Says Manner Of Death Is A Homicide As Search Resumes For Brian Laundrie

BLUE POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Officials have confirmed that the body found in Grand Teton National Park is Gabby Petito. According to the FBI, the manner of death is considered a homicide. The actual cause of death has not been determined. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021 As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, there are now teal ribbons for as far as the...
BLUE POINT, NY
CBS Sacramento

Turlock Police: Serial Rapist Caught In The Act And Arrested

TURLOCK (CBS 13) — Turlock Police said they tracked down and arrested a man accused of assaulting multiple women in Turlock and other areas. Thirty-seven-year-old Joseph Frank Pineda Pimental was taken to the Stanislaus County Jail on September 2. Police said at least two of his attacks involved homeless women and there could be more. Detectives said it was DNA evidence from the most recent known rape that narrowed down their suspect. On June 15, Pineda Pimentel allegedly picked up a homeless woman as she was walking on Geer Road in Turlock. Instead of taking her where she wanted to go, they said...
TURLOCK, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

217K+
Followers
22K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy