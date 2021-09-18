‘Dazed and Confused’ Star Jason London Arrested for Public Intoxication in Mississippi

Sad news for “Dazed and Confused” fans today. Jason London finds himself atop a growing list of celebrities facing consequences with the law.

While London avoided an official DUI charge, the star faced other charges after being booked in Mississippi. In a situation that involves a documented car wreck, Jason London found himself arrested for public intoxication. Although the details of the wreck get pretty hairy, officials at the scene did not report any serious injuries.

Jason London Faces Mississippi Charges

There are a lot of questions to be answered about Jason London’s night. Namely, how did he end up in such a scary accident?

TMZ reports that police arrived on scene around 11:30pm at night to find Jason London in the seat of a car stuck in a ditch with the car on fire. They located another passenger nearby outside the 2010 Nissan Maxima. This passenger remains unnamed and it’s unclear whether they are facing similar charges.

According to London, the vehicle sustained heavy damage after someone sideswiped them and ran them off the road. Now, police took his words with a grain of salt because of the poor shape they found London in. They cited a heavy aroma of booze surrounding the actor, and noted that he could barely keep his balance. Additionally, he was reportedly talking with slurred speech.

Upon surveying the scene and completing their investigation, the police think the events might have unfolded in another way. The authorities reportedly believe London swerved off the road, drove straight through a sign, got back on the road, and then eventually plowed into a concrete object before driving into the ditch. The car sustained enough damage to produce a small fire. They booked Jason London for public intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident.

Reportedly, London experienced difficulty at the police station as well. In fact, he was said to be impaired to the point that police weren’t actually able to complete the booking process. Namely, the fingerprinting process allegedly gave London a hard time.

An Ocean Springs PD spokesperson told TMZ that the officer from the scene used his discretion when deciding whether or not to proceed with a DUI charge. His assessment led him to not pursue that charge. Instead, the officer decided to arrest him on the other charges. The technicality could come from the fact that the officer at the scene didn’t actually see London driving the vehicle himself.

Prior History

Unfortunately for Jason London, this marks another incident added to his established rap sheet. Back in 2013, TMZ reported on the star’s involvement in an alleged altercation at a bar, leaving him visibly bloodied and bruised.

He walked away from the incident with charges for assault and disorderly conduct. At the time, responding officers noted “London showed obvious signs and symptoms of extreme alcohol impairment” as reported by the National Post.