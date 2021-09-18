CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cast-in-Concrete Clock Upgraded After Thirteen Years

By Chris Lott
hackaday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProving that an old design cast in concrete can indeed be changed, [Hans Jørgen Grimstad] has revisited his Nixie clock from 2008, cleaned up the electronics and packaging, and turned it into a kit. Not that he has plans to enter the kit-making business, but he just thought it would be fun to learn how to make kits. In the video below the break, he’s a bit embarrassed to reveal the inside of his first Nixie clock design, housed in a cast-concrete electronics enclosure. Although it still works, the internal wiring is a flaky, untidy, and perhaps a bit dangerous.

