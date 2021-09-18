CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinney County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kinney, Maverick by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Austin San Antonio. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kinney; Maverick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KINNEY AND NORTHERN MAVERICK COUNTIES At 307 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Spofford, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brackettville, Spofford, Anacacho, Alamo Village, Darling, Turkey Mountain, Fort Clark Springs and Laughlin AFB Aux Field. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

