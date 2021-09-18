High Wind Warning issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Jefferson, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-18 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds could cause damage to trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.alerts.weather.gov
