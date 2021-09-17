‘Tails in the Trails 2021

Purchase your tickets for this fabulous fundraiser benefiting the new Cougar Crossing habitat! Your Birmingham Zoo’s Junior Board invites you to their 11th Annual ‘Tails in the Trails blowout on Friday, October 1 from 6:30 pm until 10:00 pm. Party down on the Hugh Kaul Plaza at this outdoor celebration with live music by Nationwide Coverage, foodie favorites from area restaurants, beer, wine, and two specialty cocktails, and a silent auction! ‘Tails in the Trails is a 21+ / rain or shine event.