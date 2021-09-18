CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartans run: Michigan State rolls past No. 24 Miami, 38-17

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Michigan State spent the week preparing for a fight. That was the analogy that the Spartans used all week, telling each other that their game at Miami would be a grind-it-out bout decided in the later rounds. Sure enough, it happened. And the Spartans were...

