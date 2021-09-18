Bears in control: Gold is in 'no man's land'

It was quite a week in the markets with no shortage of volatility. One thing to remember about volatility is that it happens slowly and then all at once. When charting volatility, you have to ask yourself, is this just another spike, or is this a trend? This week's three most significant "volatility events" were Evergrande, the Federal Reserve meeting, and China's crackdown on cryptocurrencies. The people expecting a 20% correction in equities will have to wait for another catalyst or, as my models show, Q2 of 2022, when deflation has another chance of resurfacing. Now a 20% correction in Bitcoin, that's entirely possible.

