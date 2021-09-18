Bears in control: Gold is in 'no man's land'

It was not a good week for gold. Prices hit four-week lows, and markets are now anticipating a far less dovish Federal Reserve at next week's monetary policy meeting. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Friday, due in part to news China has outlawed crypto-currency transactions. The Bitcoin bears have regained power late this week and a price downtrend remains in place on the daily chart. The path of least resistance for Bitcoin prices remains sideways to lower in the near term. Stay tuned!
(Kitco News) - Rising bearish sentiment in the gold market does not bode well for prices next week as the precious metal tries to hold important support around $1,750 an ounce. The latest results of the Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey show that Wall Street analysts are pessimistic on gold...
It was quite a week in the markets with no shortage of volatility. One thing to remember about volatility is that it happens slowly and then all at once. When charting volatility, you have to ask yourself, is this just another spike, or is this a trend? This week's three most significant "volatility events" were Evergrande, the Federal Reserve meeting, and China's crackdown on cryptocurrencies. The people expecting a 20% correction in equities will have to wait for another catalyst or, as my models show, Q2 of 2022, when deflation has another chance of resurfacing. Now a 20% correction in Bitcoin, that's entirely possible.
The week began with most everything being sold, with the U.S. dollar and gold receiving safe-haven bids heading into another highly anticipated FOMC meeting on Wednesday. The selling started in China on concerns over its property market and spread to Europe, then the U.S. However, when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome...
(Kitco News) The gold market might face a real test next week – holding the $1,700 an ounce level. This will be critical for the precious metal, which has stayed largely above that level for all of 2021, according to analysts. Even with China's Evergrande fears worrying the markets, gold...
Gold prices ended the week with little change on the day, and little change when compared to last Friday’s close. Gold futures basis the most active December 2021 contract is currently fixed at $1750.60, which is a net gain of $0.80 (+0.05%) on the day. Gold futures did trade with a lower high and a higher low when compared to yesterday’s trading range. The largest decline occurred yesterday, a delayed reaction to Wednesday's conclusion of this month’s FOMC meeting.
Gold futures moved sharply lower on Thursday to log their lowest finish in more than six weeks. The loss is "related to a combination of factors centered around investor confidence improving and fear easing," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. So far, China property giant Evergrande's problems have been contained, the Federal Reserve is moving toward tapering and at the Bank of England's monetary policy committee vote, there were two "hawkish dissenters" calling for reducing stimulus as well, he said. "A more hawkish trend for central banks improves the value of paper money relative to hard currency like gold." December gold fell $29, or 1.6%, to settle at $1,749.80 an ounce, the lowest most-active contract finish since Aug. 10, FactSet data show.
* Path of least resistance for gold is down - analyst. * Fed says will likely begin tapering by as soon as November (Recasts throughout, adds comment, updates prices) Sept 23 (Reuters) - Gold fell 1% on Thursday, pressured by an overall uptick in appetite for riskier assets, as investors continued to position themselves for a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
It was like a one-two punch taking gold pricing dramatically lower. The first punch occurred yesterday as the Federal Reserve concluded its September FOMC meeting in which revealed a more hawkish demeanor. They penciled in the potential for one rate hike in 2022, which was absent from the last interest rate projection or dot plot. As expected, they did not announce a date on which tapering would begin nor the rate at which they would taper their monthly asset purchases. However, many analysts correctly predicted that there would not be a concrete announcement of a taper timeline and start date until November, with the earliest starting date December of this year or the first quarter of next year.
Dogecoin price continues to fall further as bulls refuse to retaliate against bears. The meme token may eventually face the demise of a 20% drop toward $0.16. In addition, the TRIN suggests that there continues to be more sellers than buyers in the market. Dogecoin price appears to be ready...
After a bearish end to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market, it’s been a particularly bearish morning. At the time of writing, Bitcoin, BTC to USD, was down by 5.09% to $44,833.0. Know where Bitcoin is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of...
EURUSD started the week in negative mode, stretching its two-week old bearish run closer to the 1.1700 base, which proved to be a solid ground for upside reversals in March and more recently in August, though to a lesser extent. The technical picture does not appear to be in the...
(Kitco News) Gold dropped more than $40 in the aftermath of better-than-expected U.S. retail sales on Thursday. And analysts are now saying that prices are in "no man's land" as U.S. economic outlook shifts ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate announcement. The U.S. retail sales numbers beat expectations in...
XLM price is unable to break above crucial Ichimoku resistance levels. Daily oscillators show bearish price action likely to continue. XLM price is currently trading in the worst area within the Ichimoku system: inside the Cloud. The Cloud represents indecision, volatility, and whipsaws and it is the opposite of where any bull wants to be.
Gold bears are back in the driving seat, testing a weekly support area. 4-hour price action momentum could evolve into a break to test $1,770 in coming sessions. The price of gold is teasing a breakout below the $1,800s for the week ahead. The bears have taken back control since the bulls failed to overcome the $1,834 critical resistance level.
CPM discusses the economic and gold and silver fundamental factors that suggest that the weaker gold and silver prices since their peaks in early August 2020 do not represent the end of the bull market and the beginning of a cyclical bear market. Instead, CPM concludes after reviewing real economic trends, inflation, interest rates, currency markets, equities, and the metals themselves, the current sideways movements in prices appear more likely to be consolidation phases between a first leg upward from 2016 to 2020 for gold and from 2019 to 2020 for silver, and a second leg most likely to commence sometime after 2022… just as CPM has been projecting since before 2010.
(Kitco News) - The gold market is trading just off session lows, unable to find any bullish traction following mixed preliminary sentiment in the U.S. manufacturing and service sectors. Thursday, IHS Markit said its flash U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for September fell to reading of 60.5, down from the...
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a telephone interview with Kitco News, George Milling Stanley, chief gold strategist at State Street Global Advisors,...
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly up in early U.S. trading Friday. Some risk aversion has returned...
(Kitco News) - Kitco aficionados, it is now time to have your say in where you think gold prices are heading in the short-term. Will gold prices go higher, lower or remain unchanged next week? Kitco readers will have until 9 a.m. ET, Friday to cast their vote. The results...
Comments / 0