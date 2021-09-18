AT&T lady with the big hooters points party !

View more in
Related
tigernet.com
Friday, not a cloud in the sky, and fall's here. Go Tigers!
Good luck to the Tigers, and "be safe" and "bring it home with you" for all of those headed to Raleigh..
tigernet.com
Miss the white top, purple pants combo for road games...
Military appreciation should be purple top, white pants....all purple should have been banned after the 2007 Va Tech debacle. Didn't we mix purple pants with orange tops or vice versa a few times in the Tommy Bowden days? Just awful....horrid.
tigernet.com
Gamecock buddy of mine asked me to go to the Kentuk
Guess I’ll need some condoms for the parking lot seks , cocaine for the game, and batteries to throw at the opposing team. Where does one go about acquiring these things now a days? Will there be a booth or something outside the roach?
tigernet.com
What's the Uni color combo for this week?
I hope the equipment manager steps up his game this week.... it's extremely important to have the team confident and looking good.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tigernet.com
Does anyone think the NC State game will be the first time
Dabo wears the gray sweatshirt this season? Temps may drop into the high 60's before the end of the game, so I'm understandably concerned.
tigernet.com
Do guys not realize how stupid they look, wearing a cap backwards?
This was an old man complaint in the early 1990’s. Go back to liking Ike. If someone is behind you they can see for example a recognizable Clemson Paw looking back at them. When you're working on something in the rain that causes you to have to lean over.....the bill behind your head keeps water off the back of neck.
Comments / 0