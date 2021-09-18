SHA and AACo Urging Marylanders to Pick Up Litter with New Program

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has directed state flags in Maryland to fly at half-staff in remembrance of the more than 10,000 Marylanders lost to COVID-19: “More than 10,000 lives have now been taken from us by this deadly virus. Each of these Marylanders was the most important person in the world to someone, and our prayers are with all the family members and loved ones who are grieving.

