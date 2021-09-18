CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

SHA and AACo Urging Marylanders to Pick Up Litter with New Program

By EOA Staff
 6 days ago

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), Anne Arundel County Government and Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works (DPW) recently held a press conference to announce a partnership to clean up trash and kick off a quarterly litter sweep campaign along designated state and county roads in Anne Arundel County. Maintenance crews from MDOT SHA and Anne Arundel County DPW will spend today through September 10 collecting and properly disposing of litter found on roadways in northern Anne Arundel County.

BALTIMORE, MD
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
ANNAPOLIS, MD
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICS
MARYLAND STATE
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
