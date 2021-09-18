Senator Cappelletti Shares Resources for Constituents in Senate District Seventeen Following Hurricane Ida
NORRISTWON, PA — Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D, Montgomery, Delaware) shared the following with her constituents today. Following Hurricane Ida, which has caused significant damage to the homes, assets, and other property of constituents, Senator Cappelletti is alerting residents to the resources available as they move through the recovery process.
HARRISBURG, PA — Republican House members from Southeastern Pennsylvania crafted and passed a historic measure to extend the governor’s emergency order, permitting additional relief to areas affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. This was the first time an emergency order from the governor was extended by the state Legislature.
HARRISBURG, PA — State Senate Democrats issued the following statement announcing yesterday’s filing of an application for relief in Commonwealth Court in response to the Senate Republican subpoena of the Department of State, including the request of sensitive personal data of voters:. “Our application for relief requests a delay to...
HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced that Pennsylvanians who live or work in one of the six counties impacted by remnants of Hurricane Ida are eligible to apply for temporary Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) beginning this week. “The Wolf Administration has worked quickly...
HARRISBURG, PA — Senators Lindsey M. Williams (D-Allegheny), Katie Muth (D-Chester, Montgomery, and Berks), Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-Montgomery and Delaware), John Kane (D-Chester and Delaware), Tim Kearney (D-Chester and Delaware), and Judy Schwank (D-Berks) held a press conference Tuesday to urge Senate Republicans and Majority Leader Senator Kim Ward to join them in making a real commitment to accountability and transparency by giving consideration to the 14 individual Senate Rules Amendments that they have introduced.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Absentee ballots can now be requested for the Nov. 2 special election to fill the 22nd state Senate District formerly held by Sen. Tom Buford. The date is one of several key dates and locations of which voters should be aware as the special election nears.
Wendy Ghee Draper announced Monday that she is running for the Republican nomination for Alabama Senate District 12. SD12 is currently represented by former Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, who is not running for re-election. “As a life-long resident of Calhoun County, I am fully committed to our district,”...
INDIANAPOLIS — A move to unite all of Madison County into one state Senate district will pit incumbent Democrat Tim Lanane, of Anderson, against incumbent Republican Mike Gaskill, of Pendleton, for re-election. That is part of even more changes in Senate Republicans’ proposed Senate redistricting map unveiled Tuesday. Due to...
Local Democrats of Senate District 22, including Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer, and Washington counties and part of Fayette County, nominated Helen Bukulmez of Paint Lick to be the Democratic candidate for the Nov. 2, 2021, special election to fill the vacancy created by the passing of the late Senator Tom Buford.
The five Democratic candidates competing for the District 3 State Senate vacancy met and outlined their agendas in a virtual forum hosted by the four neighborhood associations that comprise the district Thursday evening. In anticipation of the Oct. 5 primary, roughly 250 constituents had the chance to hear from the...
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two state senators are suing Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham saying her spending of federal stimulus money is unconstitutional. Democratic Senator Jacob Candelaria and Republican Senator Greg Baca are petitioning the New Mexico Supreme Court to halt her spending. New Mexico received more than $1 billion...
One local GOP official says they are happy with the new political district maps currently moving through the state legislature. Democrats have voiced disappointment with the maps, saying that they dilute Democratic votes -- especially in the case of the new Senate maps, which have separated West Lafayette and Lafayette and paired them with otherwise more rural regions of the state.
INDIANAPOLIS — The newly released map for the Indiana State Senate looks likely to support a continued Republican supermajority in the legislature, raising more concerns about partisan redistricting among those opposed to the state’s process. For Hancock County, the changes aren’t major, with the county remaining entirely in the Senate...
Oelwein would join Waverly and Iowa Falls in a new Senate District with no incumbent if redistricting maps proposed last week by the Legislative Services Agency are adopted. None of the incumbents in existing Senate Districts from which the new district pulls live within the proposed borders. The affected incumbents...
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf joined state lawmakers on Thursday to remind communities and organizations that $24 million in state funding is available to address community violence. “We cannot overstate how painful and damaging gun violence is to our communities. The fear, stress and grief gun violence leaves in...
District maps in Indiana have been redrawn that will likely keep a Republican super majority in the state. The Indiana house voted 67 – 31 to approve the maps. Senator Mike Braun downplays claims of gerrymandering, saying that the new maps are similar to the previous ones. A study by...
State Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, was present at Franklin County Legislators’ meeting Thursday. There, Stec answered questions and addressed the board on Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s standpoint is in comparison to former Gov. Cuomo and more interestingly, acknowledged the influence of NYC on state wide policies that affect the North Country. “We have to keep in mind that with a legislature of 213 people, half of which being from the city, there is a level of biased.” Stec said. “I don’t mean that in a negative way, I mean that in a sense that their worldview comes primarily from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, higher crime rates, and unique challenges that the rest of the state does not face. It’s really easy to see the world from your own point of view.” Stec also acknowledged a locally proposed law from the Franklin County legislative board that will allow attorneys from neighboring counties to represent residents from adjacent counties with plans to make a state level law instead of just the county. “This is not uncommon for rural counties. However, I’m not sure how fast this can move.” Blaine LaVoie/Malone Telegram.
Passed on deadline by Republicans only, redistricting must be redone in four years. The five Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission adopted new state House and Senate maps Wednesday, barely making – or slightly breaking – their midnight deadline. The maps contain some concessions to Democrats, but not enough to sway the commission’s two Democratic members, guaranteeing that the maps will need to be redone in four years.
HARRISBURG, PA — Representative John Lawrence (R-Chester/Lancaster) recently called out the Wolf administration’s failure to address persistent issues related to COVID-19 test processing at the state laboratory. “We can all agree on the need for robust COVID-19 testing availability,” said Lawrence, speaking on the House floor. “But eighteen months after...
People are always asking why I want to become a State Senator. Since my family and I escaped Vietnam in 1978, life has never been easy. After enduring 18 month of life and death situations, we finally arrived in Athens, Alabama when I was 5. Living a childhood of poverty was a norm that helped shape my life. We never went out to eat or went on vacations.
(NAFB) – The Senate Agriculture Committee Thursday advanced the nomination of Dr. Homer L. Wilkes to be USDA’s undersecretary for Natural Resources and Environment. Wilkes currently serves as Director of the Gulf of Mexico Ecosystem Restoration Team. He served as acting associate chief of the Natural Resources Conservation Service between 2010 and 2012 and has over 40 years of public service experience.
