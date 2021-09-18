Senator Cappelletti Shares Resources for Constituents in Senate District Seventeen Following Hurricane Ida

State Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, was present at Franklin County Legislators’ meeting Thursday. There, Stec answered questions and addressed the board on Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s standpoint is in comparison to former Gov. Cuomo and more interestingly, acknowledged the influence of NYC on state wide policies that affect the North Country. “We have to keep in mind that with a legislature of 213 people, half of which being from the city, there is a level of biased.” Stec said. “I don’t mean that in a negative way, I mean that in a sense that their worldview comes primarily from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, higher crime rates, and unique challenges that the rest of the state does not face. It’s really easy to see the world from your own point of view.” Stec also acknowledged a locally proposed law from the Franklin County legislative board that will allow attorneys from neighboring counties to represent residents from adjacent counties with plans to make a state level law instead of just the county. “This is not uncommon for rural counties. However, I’m not sure how fast this can move.” Blaine LaVoie/Malone Telegram.

8 DAYS AGO