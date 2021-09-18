CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator Cappelletti Shares Resources for Constituents in Senate District Seventeen Following Hurricane Ida

NORRISTWON, PA — Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D, Montgomery, Delaware) shared the following with her constituents today. Following Hurricane Ida, which has caused significant damage to the homes, assets, and other property of constituents, Senator Cappelletti is alerting residents to the resources available as they move through the recovery process.

