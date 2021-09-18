CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rafael Benitez insists Everton are work in progress after second-half collapse against Aston Villa

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xux4L_0c0QSjAx00

Boss Rafael Benitez insisted Everton remain a work in progress after the Toffees’ collapse at Aston Villa .

They shipped three goals in nine second-half minutes to fall to a 3-0 defeat on Saturday .

Matty Cash sparked a goalrush as Lucas Digne’s own goal and Leon Bailey’s strike condemned the visitors to defeat.

It ended Everton’s unbeaten start under Benitez and they were without the injured Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

“What we cannot forget about us is that we are a team who finished 10th last season with a new manager,” said Benitez.

“What we did in the window was for reasons everyone knows, we need time to improve, time to work together and I am happy because the commitment of the players is there for everyone to see.

“It’s too early for me as a manager, you have to adapt, change things and improve.

“If you win everyone will have more confidence but our starting point is what it is. Today is an example we can compete, even missing players, but we have to always do right if we want to stay there [near the top of the table].

“We will have situations where we will do better and situations where maybe we cannot. I’m confident we can do it but the players will do their best and hopefully we can cope.

“The reality is with so many problems I was really pleased with the first half. We were making mistakes in decisions in the final third but we were dangerous in the counter attack.”

Asmir Begovic brilliantly denied Tyrone Mings when his reaction stop kept out the defender’s early header.

Salomon Rondon just missed Demarai Gray’s cross and John McGinn shot wide as the first half failed to ignite.

McGinn was then forced off with concussion – having initially felt fine following a blow to the cheek.

Villa had struggled to breach the Toffees but they suddenly ripped through the visitors with three quickfire goals after Demarai Gray missed Everton’s best chance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bxpzl_0c0QSjAx00

Cash – who has been approached to play for Poland as he qualifies through his mother – broke the deadlock after 66 minutes when the right-back beat Digne to Ezri Konsa’s pass to cut inside and rifle high past Begovic.

Digne then glanced Bailey’s corner into his own net three minutes later and Bailey grabbed his first Villa goal since a £25million move from Bayer Leverkusen when he raced onto Danny Ings’ crossfield ball.

Substitute Bailey was on the pitch for 20 minutes before being forced off after suffering a quad injury while scoring.

Boss Dean Smith said: “Leon is going to be a crowd favourite here. He has great ability, scored a great goal and he gets bums off seats and that’s what supporters at this club want to see. I always said we can’t replace Jack Grealish but we can improve the squad.

“We have got great depth of squad at the moment. There was no need to change the line up apart from Emi [Martinez] being back.

“After we got the goal it was all guns blazing and we scored two other good goals as well. We want to be challenging Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United next week.

“They had a spell of pressure for five minutes before we scored which made everyone a little bit edgy but the goal lifted the roof.”

newschain

Rafael Benitez pleased with Everton start but believes best is still to come

Everton may have enjoyed a better start to the season than expected but manager Rafael Benitez is confident there are greater improvements to be made. The summer transfer window did not go entirely to plan for the Spaniard – with just £1.8million spent and the majority of business being free transfers – and holes still remain in the squad, but they have begun with two wins and a draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Tottenham set £40m price-tag for Aston Villa, Everton target Winks

Tottenham Hotspur have placed an unbelievable £40million price on midfielder Harry Winks. The central midfielder is a homegrown player for Spurs, and one who is highly rated by the coaching staff. According to The Times, Winks did not push for a move away, despite summer interest from Aston Villa and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Aston Villa v Everton: Head-to-head stats

Everton are unbeaten so far this season, winning three and drawing one of their four games. The Toffees were unbeaten in their first five league games last term, but have never done so in consecutive campaigns in their history. After a run that saw them keep 10 clean sheets in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Aston Villa v Everton: Who makes your Toffees team?

Everton visit Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into Rafael Benitez's starting XI?. You can now pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for the match. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Everton boss Rafael Benitez confirms Richarlison available to face Burnley due to 'good relationship' with Brazilian FA

Everton manager Rafael Benitez says the club's good relationship with the Brazil Football Confederation will allow him to pick Richarlison to face Burnley on Monday. Everton were under no obligation to allow the forward to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo after his involvement in the Copa America just a couple of weeks previously but took a wider view of keeping the player and his association happy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton winger Townsend: Benitez man-management second to none

Everton winger Andros Townsend says Rafa Benitez is the best man-manager he's worked with. Everton meet Burnley later tonight. Townsend told the Daily Mail: "His man-management skills, the way he likes to improve his players, are second to none. "He doesn't praise you. After I scored against Huddersfield, he doesn't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Rafael Benitez reveals what he told players after Everton win vs Burnley

Rafael Benitez has revealed what he told his players after Everton’s victory last night against Burnley. The Toffees maintained their unbeaten run to the season after winning 3-1 against Burnley in the Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Monday night. Despite going a goal down, Everton came back strongly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton manager Benitez wants new centre-half

Everton manager Rafael Benitez is going to prioritise signing a centre-back in January. Like his predecessor Carlo Ancelotti, Benitez is convinced Everton do not have a natural centre-back pairing. The Spaniard will target a stopper when the transfer window re-opens in the winter, per Football Insider. Benitez wants a "world-class"...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez insists James in his plans

Everton boss Rafa Benitez insists he's counting on James Rodriguez. The midfielder was again missing for last night's 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa. Benitez later said: "For this game, I was a bit worried about a muscle issue. He had a little problem and we decided that we have to wait, so it was not available. That's all.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Aston Villa vs Everton Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Aston Villa vs Everton: Aston Villa will take on Everton in the Matchday 5 of the English Premier League 2021/22. Aston Villa have underperformed in the Premier League 2021/22 season as they see themselves at the 12th position in the points table. They have managed to win just a single game so far with one draw and two losses. Chelsea defeated them 3-0 in their previous encounter and Aston Villa will now be eyeing to make a strong comeback in this game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Everton boss Rafael Benitez wants players to turn Goodison Park into a fortress

Everton manager Rafael Benitez wants to make Goodison Park a fortress to prove his side are strong enough to compete with the best. The 3-1 victory over Burnley was the second successive home match the Spaniard’s side had won after conceding the first goal, having done it just twice in the previous 59 Premier League matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Aston Villa 3-0 Everton: Benitez reaction

Everton manager Rafael Benitez tells BBC Match of the Day: "I think that we started the game quite well, we had a lot of situations on the counter in the first half and the final decision was not right. We had a couple of chances in the second half then conceded and again soon after. We started with too many problems but the team was fighting well.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

