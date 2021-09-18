Steelers vs. Raiders: Still Curtain’s Week 2 predictions
With the Pittsburgh Steelers set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week two, the Still Curtain team attempts to bounce back as a group. From the AFC East to the AFC West, the Pittsburgh Steelers matchup Sunday with a once-common opponent throughout the early 2000s, the Las Vegas Raiders. A series that has favored the home team, the winner of the previous five games, is electing to select the Steelers already if the trend follows suit.stillcurtain.com
Comments / 0