Denver Broncos rookie stock report going into Jaguars game

The Denver Broncos need their rookie class to continue to step up in a big way against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We take stock of the class in week 2. If the Denver Broncos are going to be 2-0 come Sunday afternoon, they are going to need help from their 2021 rookie class. The Broncos drafted a number of players that were expected to make an instant impact, but the pressure will be on in this game against the Jaguars for the rookies to help get the Denver Broncos to a place they haven’t been in what feels like forever — 2-0.