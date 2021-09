Alongside the Texas Longhorns, the Oklahoma Sooners are set to leave the Big 12 Conference and join the SEC. While that is the case, the Sooners are still part of the Big 12, and watched as the league added BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston last week to replace the two schools. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was asked about the addition of those four schools.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO