The New Orleans Saints should run away with this one, right?. Last week, two out of three staffers here at Saints Wire picked New Orleans to start its season with a loss to an overmatched opponent. And, well, that’s not what happened. Instead it was the Packers caught asleep at the wheel, with the Saints running up the score on them before Green Bay could even try to strike back. And when the Packers did take their shot, the Saints were prepared to take it and respond in kind. Green Bay was just outplayed at every level.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO