No one is expecting too much from the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Houston Texans this season, so maybe it's a good thing they're getting the first of two meetings this year out of the way in Week 1. Unlike the Texans, the Jaguars actually have hope for the future. With Urban Meyer running the show, Trevor Lawrence as the franchise quarterback, an underrated set of young skill players, and a decent defense, things are looking up on the Atlantic side of the Sunshine State.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO