This is the year. Bo Nix is focused. He’s having fun. And now he’s embracing a popular meme among Auburn fans and using it for a good cause. Auburn’s starting quarterback on Friday announced that he has partnered with BreakingT to sell shirts that play off the copypasta that has taken on a life of its own on social media. The running gag, which began back in the spring and took off during Auburn’s A-Day game, deals with tired offseason cliches about player development, specifically as it relates to Nix and his growth under a new coaching staff.

AUBURN, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO