Wayne County, MS

Flood Advisory issued for Wayne by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 11:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Greene County in southeastern Mississippi Eastern Perry County in southeastern Mississippi Wayne County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 304 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated bands of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts have quickly fallen. Excessive runoff from heavy rain will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Waynesboro, Richton, Leakesville, Clara, Beaumont, McLain, State Line, Buckatunna, Piave, Bothwell, Sand Hill, Avera, Smithtown, Brewer, Byrd, Old Avera, Jonathan, Clark, East Side and Bradley.

