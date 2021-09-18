LA Clippers and other NBA teams that are set to regress in 2021-22

Every NBA team has high hopes to start the season. Records are reset at 0-0, and there is a collective mindset around the league of “Maybe this is our year!” (beyond the select few who, while they would never admit it, are planning to tank for the best lottery position possible). However, they can’t all have dream seasons, and regressions from the previous year are inevtiable for some. Whether it’s an injury to a key player, coaching deficiencies or just a general reduction of talent, some teams are bound to drop off. Here are three squads that will likely have a lower win percentage than that of the previous season.