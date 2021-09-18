CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playboi Carti Sued by Jeweler for Nearly $100,000 Tab – Report

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 6 days ago
Playboi Carti faces a nearly $100,000 lawsuit from celebrity jeweler, Elloit Eliantte. The Whole Lotta Red rapper is being sued by the famed bling provider for a $97,063.75 unpaid balance, according to a TMZ report published on Friday (Sept. 17). Eliantte and Co. claim Carti bought two custom chains in September of 2020 and never fulfilled his tab. The set included a 14-carat white gold diamond rosary chain and a custom diamond tennis chain totaling $197,063.75. According to the celebrity news site, Eliantte confirmed Carti made a payment of $100,000 back in January, but hasn't put anything else on the amount owed since then, triggering them to bring the issue to court.

