Nichols: In Thumping of Tennessee Tech, Josh Heupel's Vols Show Keys and Concerns That Will Be Pivotal in The Swamp

By Jake Nichols
 6 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Josh Heupel must have seen a matchup he liked with Mississippi State transfer JaVonta Payton on Saturday.

Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker -- who started in place of the injured Joe Milton III -- tried Payton twice on the Vols' first possession against Tennessee Tech. The first pass fell through Payton's hands as he streaked down the field, while the second attempt sailed over the former Bulldog's head.

Still, Heupel kept pressing the issue. Sure enough, after a four-yard completion to Jacob Warren to start the Vols' next drive, Hooker looked to Payton again.

And this time, Tennessee's No. 3 delivered with a turnaround catch as impressive as his confetti-littered car, which roars down the street each weekday when Payton leaves practice.

The play went 29 yards for a 7-0 lead -- but Heupel kept his foot on the gas, and so did his team.

The Vols grabbed their first four turnovers of the season, Velus Jones Jr. sparked Tennessee in multiple facets, and UT took a 28-0 halftime lead that turned into a 56-0 win that puts the Vols at 2-1 going into Florida week.

But not all was worth smiling about, even against the seemingly hapless Golden Eagles.

So, in this column, let's look at several keys -- and, by extension, concerns -- that Tennessee might be wise to remember going into next week's SEC opener in Gainesville.

Rehab, ice up and pray if it's your thing

This is by far the most important key --and/or concern -- going into next week.

Despite winning easily on Saturday, Tennessee struggled heavily on the injury front.

The Vols started the game with a whopping seven absences -- Milton, Jabari Small, Cooper Mays, LaTrell Bumphus, Da'Jon Terry, Bryson Easy and Juwan Mitchell -- and the Tennessee Tech matchup only added to the Vols' list of names that will be visiting the trainer next week.

Cedric Tillman headed to the locker room but returned in the second quarter, while Cade Mays, who was questionable this week, rotated in and out frequently.

Dayne Davis was injured as well.

But the Vols' most concerning injury of the day has to be Kingston Harris, who slid into Jerome Carvin's right guard role after Carvin replaced Cooper Mays, who left with an injury against Pitt.

Harris went down in the second quarter, and trainers raced onto the field before helping him off the field. Harris appeared to be in significant pain as he headed to the sideline and did not return against the Golden Eagles.

Jalin Hyatt returned on Saturday after leaving the Pitt game with an injury.

We'll see how many of these guys Tennessee gets back against Florida, but with the Vols' already-depleted roster, Heupel will need as many hands on deck as he can get.

Keep the chili piping hot on special teams

Tennessee fulfilled its third aspect of the game well on Saturday.

Aside from a hard hit on Velus Jones Jr. during a punt return, the Vols' special teams unit maintained the energy that Mike Ekeler carries on the sideline.

Walk-on freshman and Oneida native Kolby Morgan boomed his first two punts for 90 yards, with one pinning Tennessee Tech at its own seven-yard-line.

Heupel said afterward that Paxton Brooks was unavailable, although he should be back against the Gators.

Whether the Vols do revert back to Brooks for the punting duties next week remains to be seen, but Morgan certainly earned some well-deserved attention.

Velus Jones Jr. was another major spark for this unit, as he sprinted 49 yards on three returns -- two punt, one kickoff -- and would have had a 95-yard kickoff return to open the game if not for a holding penalty.

With Ekeler's energy, deep kicks and Jones' hard runs, this unit can be a game-changer in an environment like Florida's.

Get different playmakers -- especially Jones and Payton -- involved early

Going back to the sideline point, though, Tennessee did have some nice downfield connections that will be essential against the Gators.

Payton's catch showed his versatility, and Jones was impressive on his 45-yard scamper.

Payton finished with three catches for 46 yards and a score in his most impressive Tennessee game to date, while Jones totaled three catches for 65 yards and a score to finish with 120 all-purpose yards.

Walker Merrill had a nice day with four receptions for 40 yards, and the Brentwood native flashed the talent that brought him to Tennessee when he fought off tackles to put the Vols inside the five before Hendon Hooker's third-quarter touchdown run to make the score 35-0.

Carry the defensive confidence -- and the ballhawking -- and keep it there for 60 minutes

Coming into Saturday's game, Tennessee's defense had zero turnovers in two games.

That changed halfway through the first quarter, as Jaylen McCollough intercepted a pass and ran 16 yards the other way.

The Vols added three more picks in the second half. Alontae Taylor would have taken one for six if his toe had not grazed the white paint on Tennessee Tech's sideline during the return, but Solon Page III made up for it with a 31-yard house call that left his parents grinning.

Tamarion McDonald rounded out the fun with a four-yard interception return in the fourth quarter, his first pick as a Vol.

Byron Young was outstanding in his debut, recording six tackles to tie Aubrey Solomon to lead the Vols’ defense.

If UT can channel some of that energy against Emory Jones and/or Anthony Richardson, the Vols will certainly have a higher chance of success.

Ball control, capitalization and confidence in and from the guy under center

Tennessee's lone turnover on Saturday came from Hendon Hooker, as Hooker pulled his best impression of Brian Maurer when a defender sent him cartwheeling through the air.

The ball came loose, but Tennessee Tech's missed field goal left the Golden Eagles unable to take advantage.

The Vols, meanwhile, struggled to take advantage of some early plays, too. As mentioned, Hooker overthrew Payton in the first quarter. He also sent a pass sailing over the often targeted, often open and often missed Cedric Tillman before a pass went well beyond the hands of Princeton Fant.

Tennessee needs to take better care of the ball than that next week, but it did capitalize well close to the goal line and on fourth down. Both have been issues with which UT has struggled in recent years, though those short gains won't come easily against a talented Florida defensive line.

Finally, the Vols have to have confidence in and from the guy under center -- whoever it may be.

If Milton is healthy, it's likely he'll get the start. But the Vols have also gotten plenty of positive minutes from Hooker, while Harrison Bailey entered in the fourth quarter and sprinted for a touchdown at the end.

Related
VolunteerCountry

‘Resilience and Perseverance’: Tennessee Soccer Stuns No. 11 Auburn In Comeback Thriller on “Ted Lasso Night”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you’ve watched AppleTV+’s hit show Ted Lasso, you’ve probably heard one of the football-turned-fútbol coach’s most prominent lines from Season 1:. "If God would have wanted games to end in a tie, she wouldn't have invented numbers." Evidently, Tennessee (8-1-1) felt the same about its SEC...
VolunteerCountry

Vols Release Hype Video Ahead of Florida Game

In Tennessee’s first road matchup of the year, the Vols have officially released their hype video for the game. Both the Gators and Vols come in with a 2-1 record, but with Dan Mullen’s squad having just gone toe-to-toe with Alabama, Florida enters the game as heavy favorites over Tennessee.
VolunteerCountry

Vols Expected to Have OL Cooper Mays Back for Florida Game

Tennessee has been without Sophomore starting Center Cooper Mays since early in the Bowling Green matchup. Mays left the contest with an apparent ankle injury and has not returned to action since, which caused Tennessee to have to reshuffle its offensive front multiple times, including adding Ollie Lane and Kingston Harris to the rotation more.
VolunteerCountry

Look: Vols Unveil Uniform Combo Ahead of Florida

Tennessee is set to travel to Gainesville for an SEC East match-up on Saturday on ESPN at 7:00 PM ET. The clash features two 2-1 teams trying to avoid falling to .500 on the season. Before making the journey South, Tennessee unveiled its uniform combination for Saturday's game. "Great walk-through...
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Tennessee Releases 2022 Football Schedule

Tennessee has released their 2022 football schedule, which you can view below. Below is a full press release from Tennessee. “Home matchups against Florida and Alabama and rare road trips to Pittsburgh and LSU highlight the 2022 Tennessee football schedule as the Southeastern Conference unveiled the full slate of games on Tuesday evening.
VolunteerCountry

How Vols 2021 Opponents Fared in Week 3

Coming into the 2021 season, the Tennessee Volunteers were projected to have the 21st toughest schedule in college football. Each week we will look at how the Vols opponents fared and where their record stands. Note- Tennessee's bye week is week 9. Week 1 Opponent Bowling Green. The Falcons got...
VolunteerCountry

A Look at Tennessee's Freshmen, Transfers Against Tennessee Tech

Tennessee steamrolled Tennessee Tech on Saturday to the tune of 56-0 in their final game before conference play begins. Once again, we take a look at how Tennessee's newcomers (freshmen and incoming transfers for the 2021 season) fared in the matchup. Newcomers Earning Participation- RB Jaylen Wright, RB Tiyon Evans,...
VolunteerCountry

2022 LB Phillip Mason Quietly Drawing College Interest

Phillip Mason is a 6-foot-1 and 210-pound linebacker prospect from Ridgeland High School (Ga.) in the 2022 recruiting class. Mason just recently transferred to Ridgeland over the summer from East Hamilton High School (Tenn.) and has started seeing some college attention since. Mason caught up with Sports Illustrated to discuss...
VolunteerCountry

VR2 on SI Podcast: Brief Recap of UT-TTU and Look Ahead to Florida

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols tell you everything you need to know from Tennessee's 56-0 blowout of Tennessee Tech, focusing on which part of the Vols' game served as confidence boosters heading into SEC play. Florida us up this Saturday, and while Jake is not optimistic about the chances to win on the road, if Tennessee can connect on deep throws, have a strong pass-rush presence and run the ball efficiently, the Vols can make strides as a team in the Swamp. Listen for all that and more in the latest edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast! (See below)
VolunteerCountry

What to Watch For: Tennessee-Tennessee Tech

Tennessee (1-1) will host Tennessee Tech (0-2) for what should be a tuneup game before SEC play kicks off with a week four trip to Gainesville. While this game does not likely bring the intrigue that last week's Johnny Major's Classic did, but there is still plenty to watch in this matchup. We take a look at several things we will keep a close eye on here.
VolunteerCountry

Game Balls: Tennessee-TN Tech

Tennessee blew out Tennessee Tech in their Week 3 matchup, as expected. The Vols out-gained the Golden Eagles 417 yards to 179, and Tim Banks' unit got four interceptions, making for a complete route of Tennessee Tech. While the win was a team effort that saw multiple facets of Josh Heupel's squad execute well, three individuals stood out and will be gifted game balls from VR2.
VolunteerCountry

Halftime Thoughts: Tennessee-Tennessee Tech

Tennessee is up 28-0 on Tennessee Tech at halftime, but it has not all been pretty for the Volunteers so far. Here are some key observations from the first half of play. This unit has used a couple of different combinations today, but they have not been as dominant as you would expect against Tennessee Tech. The unit has missed blocking assignments and allowed Hendon Hooker to be hit on more than one occasion. The Vols rushing attack has not tried to do anything flashy, but outside of some Hendon Hooker scrambles, they have not been able to create but a handful of explosive plays. This unit needs Cooper Mays back in a bad way as they continue to try and mesh together. Hendon Hooker still made plays against an inferior team despite the struggles from this group.
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

