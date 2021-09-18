Special Weather Statement issued for Kennebec, Southern Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kennebec; Southern Somerset A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Kennebec and southern Somerset Counties through 430 PM EDT At 400 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Norridgewock, or 7 miles southwest of Skowhegan, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Waterville, Fairfield, Oakland, Skowhegan, Clinton, Belgrade, Norridgewock, Benton, Smithfield, Winslow, Vassalboro, Rome, Mercer and Sidney. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 122 and 140. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH