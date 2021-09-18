CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s “Instagram Vs. Reality” Post Is So True

Cover picture for the articleJeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. By now, you’re familiar with the wild PDA that Travis Barker and his boo Kourtney Kardashian have on the red carpet and social media — and how glam they can look together. While they recently killed it at the VMAs with their glammed-up looks, it’s important to remember that it isn’t every day for them. In a playful post, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Instagram versus reality post still managed to be couple goals in the sweetest (ordinary) way.

The US Sun

Kim Kardashian ‘begged’ Kanye West to remove cheating confession on Donda and is ‘fuming’ he ‘humiliated’ their family

KIM Kardashian “begged” ex Kanye West to remove his "cheating confession" from his new album, Donda, but he “refused,” a source exclusively told The Sun. The reality star is now “fuming” as she feels the rapper “humiliated” their family with lyrics off the song, Hurricane, which admits he was “playing around” behind his wife’s back.
E! News

Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Full Goth" and Still Wants to Be an "Only Child"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" Kim Kardashian is helping her fans to keep up with her kids' wildly different personalities. On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the visit, Kim discussed the differences between the four children she shares with estranged husband Kanye West: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North’s Shocking Dark New Style

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of four. The KUWTK star likes nothing better than dishing on her children and their accomplishments. Kardashian shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband rapper Kanye West. Kim believes in allowing her children to express themselves at all times freely.
E! News

Here's Proof Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Is Growing Up Too Fast

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Plan For Raising Daughter True As White Mom. Growing like a beanstalk. True Thompson looks far older than her age (just three years old!) in an adorable new Instagram pic shared by mom Khloe Kardashian on Friday, Sept. 17. The budding supermodel tot posed in a lavender crop top tank and tulle skirt while staring into the camera. True's sparkly matching purple sandals top off the outfit, along with earrings and a shiny bracelet.
HuffingtonPost

Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin Split After He Was Exposed For Dissing Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin’s romance survived an 18-year age difference, but it only took a few messy DMs for it to all come crashing down. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, 38, and the model, 20, have reportedly split after 11 months together, according to multiple outlets, less than a week after he was exposed for dissing ex Kourtney Kardashian in a series of alleged leaked messages.
imdb.com

Kim Kardashian and More Kardashian-Jenner Family Members React to Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal

Kylie Jenner's family members couldn't be happier that she's pregnant with another little one. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum officially announced on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 7 that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child, a number of loved ones took to her comments section to share their support and excitement. Kim Kardashian wrote, "Crying!!!!" and added three heart emojis. Kourtney Kardashian posted, "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister [heart emoji]." And Khloe Kardashian simply shared, "Awwwww," with a bunch of pleading face emojis. In...
Elite Daily

Kourtney And Travis Got Matching Name Necklaces... Obviously

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Is there anything more adorable than getting matching necklaces with your beau? I think not. And Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are nothing if not adorable. So when it came to their latest jewelry selection, the choice was obvious: matching beaded necklaces with each other’s names. So cute. The duo debuted their newest accessories on Instagram Stories on Sept. 20, and it might be my favorite post from Kravis to date. (OK, maybe not my favorite, but it’s definitely up there. It’s hard to compete with the iconic makeout sesh in front of Kylie Jenner’s private jet.)
Variety

Kim Kardashian’s Viral Met Gala Look Can Be Your Next Halloween Costume

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. People have been recreating Kim Kardashian’s statement Met Gala looks ever since her first appearance on the star-studded steps in 2013. But unlike her ultra-tight Thierry Mugler gown of 2019 or her now-iconic Givenchy maternity dress years earlier, the all-black Balenciaga bodysuit she donned on this year’s carpet is easier than ever to replicate for Halloween — even if it isn’t haute couture. In fact,...
Elite Daily

Sam Asghari Called Out Netflix For Exploiting Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has some words for Netflix, y’all. The streaming service recently released a trailer for a new documentary covering Britney Spears’ life (and the challenges of her conservatorship), aptly titled Britney vs. Spears. And while Spears herself has yet to comment on the film, her fiancé, Asghari, was quick to share his thoughts and feelings. And yeah, they were pretty intense.
E! News

See Stormi Webster Invade New York Fashion Week With Pregnant Mom Kylie Jenner

Watch: Kylie Jenner's Belly-Baring Looks at New York Fashion Week. Fashion is in their jeans. Good thing a denim-clad Stormi Webster is ready to teach her younger sibling all about style. The fashionable three-year-old got a private tour of New York Fashion Week thanks to mom Kylie Jenner. From a trip to the toy store to luxe limo rides, Stormi was all smiles alongside Kylie in a series of snaps shared on Friday, Sept. 10.
Parade

He's on The Voice, She's a Major Voice on Twitter! Find Out What Makes John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Marriage Work

John Legend seems to have it all. The mega-popular singer/songwriter/actor/producer is the first Black man to achieve EGOT status, he was named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2019, and these days, he’s steadily expanding his fan base thanks to his latest career move as a coach on The Voice (which premieres its 21st season on Mon., Sept. 20 with Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and newcomer Ariana Grande in the spin-around chairs). So is it any wonder he’s got a gorgeous wife and family at home?
