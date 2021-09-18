The Hidden Face (2011): All You Should Know Before Watching this Spanish Film

The red spider lily goes by many different names. Known scientifically as Lycoris radiata, the red spider lily is part of the amaryllis family and also goes by the names equinox flower and red magic lily. The history of the red spider lily is a somber one, but crucial to understanding some of the cultural traditions of its native Japan. In this country, mourners place red spider lily flowers on the graves of their departed loved ones, as per Epic Gardening. The flower was also used in the past to protect rice paddies from predators, such as mice, as it is highly toxic to animals. For those who believe in the mystical properties of the red spider lily, the flower is an important symbol of the afterlife and the reincarnation of the deceased soul.

GARDENING ・ 11 DAYS AGO