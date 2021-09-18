The Hidden Face (2011): All You Should Know Before Watching this Spanish Film
The Hidden Face, known as La Cara Oculta in Spanish, is originally a Colombia suspense thriller movie fabricated by Andres Calderon and Cristian Conti under the supervision of Andres Baiz. The production companies of this film are- Avalon, Cactus Flower, Dynamo, and Fox International Productions. The film aired in the year 2011 on 16th September and is 97 mins long and deals with the missing mystery of Belen and the consequences faced by everyone due to such an incident.gizmostory.com
