Is Death Proof Quentin Tarantino’s Least Good Movie?

20 years later, no matter whether you were in New York City at the time or simply watching in horror as the world changed forever on live TV, the mantra “never forget” has obviously proven effective. Forgetting would be impossible. Anyone who was alive and old enough to retain information on Sept. 11, 2001, remembers everything, from the shocking and stomach-churning images of the devastation to the totally mundane details. You remember where you were, what you were wearing, the way the sun felt on an unseasonably warm Tuesday morning — and no matter how much you may want to forget, those memories will never leave you.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO