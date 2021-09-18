CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nowhere Inn Review: All You Should Know Before Watching this Dakota Johnson starrer

By Lokesh Bhardwaj
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American comedy thriller The Nowhere Inn was released recently for the viewers on big screens. The movie has been the brainchild of Carrie Brownstein and Annie Clark, who both happen to play their real-life character names in the movie. Joining these two are Jett Steiger and Lana Kim as the producers. Executive producers involved with the movie are Adam Pincus, Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman, and Bobcat Goldthwait.

Movie Review – The Nowhere Inn (2021)

Starring St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein, Ezra Buzzington, Toko Yasuda, Dakota Johnson, Chris Aquilino, and Drew Connick. St. Vincent sets out to make a documentary about her music, but when she hires a close friend to direct, notions of reality, identity, and authenticity grow increasingly distorted and bizarre. Without sounding rude...
Review: The strange disappointment that was “The Nowhere Inn”

The Nowhere Inn was so close to hitting the mark but fell short in almost every category. While the premise was promising it was the execution that made the film falter. Directed by Bill Benz, The Nowhere Inn explores the life of the musician Annie Clark, better known as her stage name St. Vincent, and her friend, writer and director, Carrie Brownstein. However, it is not a documentary, it is a narrative film where St. Vincent and Brownstein play fictionalized versions of themselves. The audience follows these two as they set out to make a documentary about St. Vincent and things go off the rails quickly.
The Nowhere Inn

In The Nowhere Inn, musician Annie Clark (St. Vincent) collaborates with best friend Carrie Brownstein to create a documentary about her life and music. Finding the largely private and mundane life of Clark uninspiring, the collaboration takes a turn for the bizarre when Annie takes Carrie’s suggestions of livening up the documentary a bit too far as the stage persona of St. Vincent increasingly takes control. The mockumentary fits snuggly within the filmmaking-gone-awry genre, as Clark and Brownstein struggle with how to present authentic selves, as questions on the meaning of identity, fame, performance, and sincerity threaten to disrupt the completion of their film.
Watch St. Vincent perform the theme to ‘The Nowhere Inn’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

St. Vincent brought the title track and theme from her new mockumentary The Nowhere Inn to Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (September 21) – watch the performance below. The film, which sees Annie Clark playing a fictionalised, satirical version of herself, was released on Friday (September 17), and Clark shared the 19-song soundtrack on the same day.
