The Nowhere Inn Review: All You Should Know Before Watching this Dakota Johnson starrer

The Nowhere Inn was so close to hitting the mark but fell short in almost every category. While the premise was promising it was the execution that made the film falter. Directed by Bill Benz, The Nowhere Inn explores the life of the musician Annie Clark, better known as her stage name St. Vincent, and her friend, writer and director, Carrie Brownstein. However, it is not a documentary, it is a narrative film where St. Vincent and Brownstein play fictionalized versions of themselves. The audience follows these two as they set out to make a documentary about St. Vincent and things go off the rails quickly.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO