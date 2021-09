Visiting Plainview used big first and second quarters to pull away early from host Asbury, as the Bears took down the Rams by a final score of 54-6. The Bears scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters to take a 42-0 lead into halftime, with five different players scoring touchdowns in the opening half for Plainview, including two apiece for Chase Alexander and Braiden Thomas, who caught the lone Plainview pass completion of the game for a 65-yard score.

14 DAYS AGO