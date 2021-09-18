CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

‘People are hurting’: food charities in demand in Sydney’s Covid hotspots

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9wNW_0c0QJJAi00
OzHarvest's Granville hub. The group has been providing food hampers and cooked meals for people in need.

Food charities say demand for assistance in south-west and western Sydney is continuing to grow, with more than five times the number of hampers being handed out each week since before lockdown.

OzHarvest, a food rescue organisation that has been providing food hampers and cooked meals for people in need, has established two “hamper hubs” in the 12 local government areas hardest hit by NSW’s Covid outbreak, in Lakemba and Granville, to deal with the increasing demand.

Sarah Flomersfeld, the NSW operations lead at OzHarvest, said there has been a 500% increase in demand for hampers since the start of this year’s lockdown in greater Sydney.

“We’ve seen unprecedented demand across New South Wales, but particularly in western Sydney. We’re delivering about 150,000kg across greater Sydney, which is about 350,000 meals every week,” she said.

“We’ve had to surge our food relief program. At the start of the lockdown, we were making and distributing 2,000 hampers a week. We are now distributing 10,000.”

One local school has joined the effort to deliver to families in need.

John Goh, principal at Merrylands East public school, said teachers had started noticing some students and their families were struggling financially under lockdown.

“Some of our families don’t have a support network, where people can bring them food or any other needs.”

Goh said he and his staff deliver food hampers to at least six families a week in the school’s community.

“There’s always an assumption that families can always just go and buy online. But some don’t necessarily have that access to online shopping or that additional support of people bringing them food.

“So that’s where the school has filled in a breach, when we hear about it. Supporting families in need has always been part of our school and every public school in New South Wales.”

Flomersfeld said the demand is still increasing by about 10 to 20% a week, with demand in the 12 LGAs outstripping the rest of the city.

“It’s about where you live, not not what your job is or not what your personal circumstances are.

“In western Sydney we’re seeing a lot of large, multi-generational families who have gone from a single income to none. And that’s really tough.”

“We hear a lot from people who say, ‘Look, I had some savings last year, but lockdown last year got rid of those savings, and I didn’t have a chance to build them up again. So I’ve already used my personal financial buffer.’

“If you’re already in a low income area or from a low socioeconomic family, you don’t have your rainy day fund. You don’t have lots of people earning lots of money in your house.”

Flomersfeld said the organisation works with local councils in the 12 LGAs to distribute the hampers and meals.

Merrylands East public school is in the Cumberland LGA, and the council has set up a community exchange hub at the Granville town hall for residents to be able to access the meals and hampers.

Cumberland mayor, Steve Christou, said the council is distributing about 1,100 hampers a week.

“Our residents have been the most affected during this lockdown. We are a vulnerable multicultural community in need of assistance.

“Our community is very working class. The majority of them cannot work from home. They cannot take a laptop home and do their work from home. And many have exhausted their finances in staying home this long.”

“People are hurting. They are struggling to pay the mortgage, the rent, their bills and put food on the table. People have been crying out for an end to the restrictions and curfews.”

Goh said it has been a joy to see the number of volunteers who have helped out with the packing and distributing of the hampers.

“Whenever we have a situation like a pandemic, what we see is the very best in humanity, where people are stepping up and helping each other and caring for each other. And that typifies our school community,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Why pictures of Sydney's crowded beaches aren't anything to worry about as top doctor says it's almost impossible to catch Covid outside

Infectious diseases experts are reassuring the public crowded beaches aren't a Covid risk as rules on outdoor gatherings are relaxed. NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard's assertion that going outside to socialise was safe has the backing of epidemiologists, as radio and television personalities complain. Professor Peter Collignon, from the Australian...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Sydney lifts Covid curfews as case numbers stabilise

Sydney authorities moved to lift curfews for coronavirus hotpots Wednesday, as infection numbers stabilised and vaccination rates surged. Almost three months after activity in Australia's largest city was frozen by lockdown orders, state authorities announced easing restrictions for the worst-hit areas. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the 9 pm to 5 am curfew for virus hotspots would be lifted from Wednesday, in what Sydneysiders hope signals the beginning of the end of a long lockdown. Infection rates appear to have plateaued at around 1,300 a day and 80 percent of people in Australia's most populous state have received at least one vaccine dose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hotspots#Covid#Charity#Ozharvest#Nsw
TheConversationAU

Flattening the COVID curve: 3 weeks of tougher lockdowns in Sydney's hotspots halved expected case numbers

In a pandemic, you expect that as new public health measures are introduced, there’s an observable impact on the spread of the disease. But while that might have been the case in Melbourne’s second wave last year, the highly contagious Delta variant is different. In Sydney’s current second wave, none of the increased restrictions seemed to directly decrease the spread of COVID-19. Until now. Our modelling shows the curfew with the other restrictions introduced on the August 23 in the 12 local government areas (LGAs) of concern has worked to halt the rise in cases. And this wasn’t due to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Covid-19 scare at Channel 10's Sydney headquarters as an employee tests positive for the virus and close contacts are ordered to stay home

Channel 10's headquarters in Pyrmont, Sydney, has become a Covid hotspot after an employee on the premises tested positive to the virus on Sunday. The station, which broadcasts Studio 10 and 10 News First, is now operating with skeleton staff after close contacts of the confirmed case were ordered to stay home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

COVID-19 cases jump in Australia’s Victoria as curbs ease in Sydney hotspots

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state on Monday reported its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases this year, while some curbs were eased in Sydney despite persistent infections. Hard lockdowns in Victoria will end once 70% of its adult population gets fully vaccinated, expected around Oct. 26, and authorities aim...
The Independent

New Zealand may start administering vaccines to people as they wait in queues for fast food

In a win-win, delicious incentive for all, New Zealand may soon allow people to pick up their fast food order and get a Covid-19 jab alongside as the country increases efforts to vaccinate its population.Deputy prime minister Grant Robertson confirmed that the administration was eyeing “takeaway fix” as one of its strategies to reach as many people as possible.“There’s been discussions about that under level-3 [lockdown], we know Aucklanders are going to be excited about getting their takeaway fix... that could be used as a possibility,” Mr Robertson told Radio New Zealand. It will soon be a reality once the...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Charities
BBC

Northamptonshire: Schools in Covid hotspots bringing back masks

The director of public health for two districts with high rates of Covid-19 said she "supports" the return of face coverings in secondary schools. At least four schools in Corby and two in Kettering, both in Northamptonshire, have asked for masks in communal areas. Kettering has the highest case rate...
ONE

COVID’S Aftershocks: The highest food prices in decades

A roundup of the latest news, stats, and analysis of COVID-19’s impact in Africa. View our data tracker and sign up for our weekly newsletter, and read on for Tanzania’s take two, Biden’s efforts to convene a global vaccine summit, and a South African genomics lab that can help close the knowledge gap on Africa-originating variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Japan’s land prices fall as COVID-19 hurts tourism, domestic demand

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese land prices fell for the second straight year as the country’s closed borders and state of emergency curbs to combat the coronavirus pandemic hit demand for new restaurants and hotels, an annual government survey showed. In a sign the pandemic is reshaping the economy, however, land...
The Independent

Nearly 125,000 deaths prevented by Covid vaccines in England, figures suggest

The Covid vaccination programme has saved about 123,000 lives in England alone, the latest figures have suggested.Researchers at the University of Cambridge and Public Health England have calculated that in the period up to 17 September vaccinations against coronavirus have prevented 123,100 deaths.A further 23.9m infections did not happen because people received their jabs, along with 230,800 hospital admissions for people aged 45 and over.In England, more than 89 per cent of people aged 16 and over have had at least their first dose of a Covid vaccine, and 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.However, take-up of the vaccines is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Arrests made as Insulate Britain climate protesters block Port of Dover

Thirty-nine protesters have been arrested after Insulate Britain blocked access to the Port of Dover following a string of previous demonstrations on the M25 motorway.More than 40 demonstrator sat down in the middle of the A20 in Kent, forming roadblocks on two of the main routes into Europe’s busiest port shortly after 8am on Friday.Lorry drivers could be heard sounding their horns, while some motorists remonstrated with the activists as two groups cut off access at the Eastern Docks roundabout and near the junction with Union Street for the Western Docks.The Port of Dover said traffic had resumed flowing in...
PROTESTS
Cosmopolitan

A woman was left paralysed after her vape was spiked on a night out

A 43-year-old woman was left paralysed and fearing for her life after her vape was spiked on a night out. Emma Sugrue-Lawrence was on a night out with friends in Wolverhampton when a man offered to buy her a drink. She declined the drink, but later saw the man again standing near her group of friends in the smoking area outside.
HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava pours down street towards firefighters

A volcano eruption on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has destroyed over 100 houses and forced around 5,500 residents to evacuate. In terrifying footage, shared by the Gran Canaria fire department, lava can be seen pouring street towards firefighters as they attempt to bring the situation under control.
PUBLIC SAFETY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy