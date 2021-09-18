CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

‘You can’t close’: Melbourne’s last video store determined to stay open in streaming era

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFIw0_0c0QJCzd00

The last DVD rental store in Melbourne sits in an unassuming wooden shopfront in Richmond between a trendy fish and chippery and a tapas bar.

For the past 20 years, Picture Search has been run by Derek de Vreught, an eccentric man who wears his grey hair long, his clothes baggy, and doesn’t like interviews.

He tells me as much in a voicemail that cuts out, inexplicably, 30 seconds in.

“Yeah, hi, it’s Derek at the video store,” it starts in a slow, bored drawl.

“Um ... yeah I just keep running out of time, sorry about that. I mean I hate being interviewed or what have you, but just come in anytime and ah ...”

The recording stops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jwx3n_0c0QJCzd00
Picture Search DVD and Record store, the last of its kind still operating in Melbourne. Photograph: Christopher Hopkins/The Guardian

Swan Street has been subject to dramatic gentrification since De Vreught saw a sign in the window of a video store in 2000, reading “all VHS $5”.

“You can’t do that,” De Vreught decided, “you can’t close.

“They had a good video library.”

So he made the snap decision to buy every VHS in the shop, roughly for their on-sale price, and began renting the premises of Picture Search, which now holds more than 35,000 DVDs.

He describes the store as it was then as “alt-cinema” and then pauses, as if displeased with that description.

“I suppose with alt-cinema, you don’t know you’re into it when you are,” he says. “You just like movies.”

‘Like a little maze’

Before devoting his life to Picture Search, De Vreught did a range of odd jobs, as a postie and later a bank clerk.

Though he speaks about it nonchalantly, his family has a remarkable past.

His father was a Dutch soldier who was imprisoned by the Germans in the second world war before eventually escaping to Scandinavia. He subsequently fought for the Dutch in the brutal struggle against Indonesian independence forces before making it to Australia.

It was here that De Vreught’s father met his mother, who died giving birth to his younger sister. De Vreught grew up in Gisborne, Victoria, his sister in Ballarat. She was adopted by his mother’s best friend but remained close to the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNFYD_0c0QJCzd00
Derek de Vreught returns DVDs to their place in the library. Photograph: Christopher Hopkins/The Guardian

When De Vreught arrived in Melbourne in the 1980s, he would go to the movies at least once a week, to see foreign or arthouse films, believing that was “kind of just what everyone else did”.

This was the cinematic era of the first Coen brothers films, early Jim Jarmusch, Hal Hartley.

Tenzin Casey-Waters did work experience with De Vreught as a teenager and has visited Picture Search with her family since she was a child.

“It wasn’t like other DVD stores,” she says. “It was like a little maze.”

When Casey-Waters worked there, De Vreught still used an old Windows desktop computer and a manual filing system – but knew every regular customer’s number by heart, and was an expert at remembering tastes.

“He’s a character,” she says. “Very dry, very mild, very knowledgable, but very generous … he wants you to get the most out of movies and connect with you.

“One time he recommended my parents Balls to the Wall,” Casey-Waters says.

“They rented it but accidentally left it there and went to the supermarket, so he followed them in and from the other side of the aisle shouted, ‘Hey! You forgot Balls to the Wall!’”

She says remarkably little has changed in the store. For decades, yellowing newspaper clippings have hung behind the till, next to film and TV figurines and a big sign from the cult 90s film Clerks that reads in bold rainbow lettering: “Just Because We Serve You, Doesn’t Mean We Like You.”

As for his own taste, De Vreught declines to name a favourite film, but thinks he has seen less than 20% of the thousands of movies he has on hand.

Before the end of our conversation, a young man comes by and rents David Lynch’s cult film Mulholland Drive.

De Vreught starts to muse – not so much to the man as to himself – about the film and Lynch’s creative process, questioning if he understands the list of clues on the back of the DVD case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1CO6_0c0QJCzd00
Stacks of new release DVDs on the Picture Search shelves. Photograph: Christopher Hopkins/The Guardian

‘It was kind of scary’

De Vreught still seems indifferent to making a profit.

When I go to leave, I attempt to buy a $50 record from him, clearly priced as for sale.

He looks at it, a touch remorseful, and pauses. “I guess you can buy it,” he says eventually. “I’ve listened to it once before … but I think I have two copies … it’s OK.”

It’s the records that have kept Picture Search going, as streaming and then the pandemic have made browsing for DVDs a decidedly niche experience.

In the past two years, DVD rental stores have closed in Murrumbeena, Frankston South and Sandringham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9YRs_0c0QJCzd00
Records have kept Picture Search going during the rise of streaming. Photograph: Christopher Hopkins/The Guardian

“And that was it,” De Vreught says. “They were the last video stores in Melbourne, apart from me.

“When I spent all the money we had left on making it a record store, it was kind of scary because like, are we going to be able to pay the rent now?

“And we are – but I can tell that if it wasn’t for selling the records we wouldn’t be.”

He has thought of moving Picture Search to the regions, where rent is cheaper, and DVD stores seem to last longer.

But the landlord hasn’t increased the rent yet, so he insists “we’re going to continue to struggle here for five years yet”, serving the movie customers who remain – people looking for alternative films, those who avoid going online on principle, or families set in their ways who love the idea of a local.

It’s these regulars who say: “Man, if you close, there are things that we won’t have access to.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Developing Fantasy Novel ‘Beasts of Prey’ for Film (Exclusive)

Beasts of Prey, the first novel in a planned fantasy series, is being developed by Netflix as a feature film. Written by Ayana Gray, the story follows two Black teenagers who strike a dangerous alliance and head out on a journey to hunt down the vicious monster menacing their hometown, uncovering deadly secrets along the way. The book is due out Sept. 28 via Penguin Randomhouse imprint G. P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers. Melody Cooper has been tapped to adapt the screenplay. Bryan Unkeless’ Clubhouse Pictures will produce, with Scott Morgan set to executive produce. Clubhouse recently released Project Power with...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Zurich-Bound Dystopian Road Movie ‘Everything Will Change’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Marten Persiel’s dystopian road movie from the year 2054, “Everything Will Change,” has debuted its trailer ahead of its world premiere Friday at the 24th edition of the Zurich Film Festival, where it plays as part of the Focus Competition. TF1 Studio is handling global sales on the film. The film is set in a dystopian 2054, following the extinction of all wildlife. Three young mavericks go on a journey to find traces of the lost beauty of nature, hoping to discover what happened to their planet. The answer they discover lies in a decade – the 2020s – when...
MOVIES
Variety

Chilean Thriller ‘Immersion’ Bows Trailer Starring Pablo Larraín Regular Alfredo Castro (EXCLUSIVE)

Picked up by Latido Films at last year’s San Sebastian Film Festival, Chilean suspense-thriller “Immersion,” headed by Chile’s biggest star and Pablo Larraín regular, Alfredo Castro, has dropped its first trailer, which Variety bows exclusively. Nicolás Postiglione’s debut feature, which he co-wrote with fellow filmmakers Agustín Toscano (“The Snatch Thief”) and Moises Sepúlveda (“The Illiterate”), revolves around a father, Ricardo, who has taken his two teen daughters to their rundown family home by a lake in southern Chile. While out sailing, they spot a sinking boat with three local fishermen shouting for help. Despite his daughters’ entreaties, he refuses to help the trio...
MOVIES
Variety

Buzzed up San Sebastian New Directors Title ‘Josephine’ – Broken Down by Its Creators

Juan (Roberto Álamo), a prison security officer, is a man of few words: In fact, in the first near four minutes of “Josephine,” he doesn’t say anything at all as the film fills us in on his daily routine. It’s a sad, solitary existence of bathetic detail: The film begins with a frontal shot of a spin-dryer turning: Few things seem more banal. And when he finally wants to talk, following a woman, Berta (Emma Suárez), whom he spies one day on the bus to the jail, he opens his mouth but is stumped for words. Berta’s son is serving time in...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Jarmusch
Person
Hal Hartley
Variety

French Helmer Claire Simon Goes from Duras to the Female Body for Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

French director Claire Simon is putting the spotlight for her next documentary on the steps of life from birth to death for the bodies of women. Simon, who was at the San Sebastian Film Festival with her latest film “I Want to Talk About Duras,” starts shooting this week at the Paris public hospital, Hopital Tenon, in the city’s 20th Arrondissement. With “This Body of Women” (the literal English translation of the title) she plans to trace all of the female health cycles from birth to death. “I’m doing a documentary about women’s bodies in a hospital in Paris. It’s all the [medical...
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp Unveils Development Fund Between His London-Based IN.2 and A Contracorriente in Spain

In San Sebastian to receive the festival’s highest honor, the Donostia career achievement award, American actor, producer and director Johnny Depp has announced his involvement in a new development fund for film and TV projects, headed by his own upstart London-based IN.2 Films and Adolfo Blanco’s Contracorriente in Spain. IN.2 is Depp’s newly-launched U.K.-based production house, born from his L.A.-based Infinitum Nihil, which is courting scripts for films, stage productions and plays “focusing on European sensibility combined with American accessibility,” explained a release handed out during a San Sebastian press conference. Producers Stephen Deuters (“Minamata”) and Stephen Malit (“Hector”) are also joining...
MOVIES
Variety

Influential Photographer Sebastião Salgado on Capturing the Majestic Rainforest for His New Exhibit ‘Amazonia’

Photographer, cinematographer and photojournalist Sebastião Salgado would like you to know that Paradise exists. He is referring to the Amazon rainforest, and he should know. Born on a Brazilian farm, Salgado has been traveling to the rainforest since the 1980s and journeyed there almost 50 times for his latest project. “Amazônia,” published by Taschen, is the result of Salgado’s six years capturing the Indigenous inhabitants and celebrating the terrain, the mountains and the water in a series of black-and-white gelatin silver prints. An exhibit featuring highlights from the project is making its American debut at Danziger at Fetterman Gallery in Santa Monica,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Gentrification#Picture Search#Dutch#Germans#Indonesian
The Independent

Album reviews: Nao – And Then Life Was Beautiful, and Bess Atwell – Already, Always

Nao, And Then Life Was BeautifulâââââIn the past, Nao has been described in galactic terms. Her last album – the Mercury-nominated Saturn – was cosmic. It was cinematic. It shimmered and thrummed against electronic rhythms. But on her latest, And Then Life Was Beautiful, the former backing vocalist finds gold here on Earth instead. Inspired by the more organic sounds of Solange’s A Seat at the Table, this new record – flush with piano ripples and guitar solos – feels grounded. The result is a singer who sounds more intimate than ever.Lyrically, the album vibrates with joy. She chooses self-preservation...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Birds of Paradise’ Review: An Intriguing YA Blend of ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Suspiria’

If close female friendships were a dance, they could well be ballet: intimate, harmonious, demanding and — when friends mean everything in one’s formative years — brutally high-stakes. In “Birds of Paradise,” writer-director Sarah Adina Smith (“Legion”) tells a scrumptious and entertaining tale about the go-for-broke nature of youthful companionship, spinning a cunning yarn of female enmity and camaraderie set against the backdrop of Paris’ ultra-competitive professional ballet scene. Her source is A.K. Small’s “Bright Burning Stars,” a bestselling young-adult novel Smith adapts with grown-up panache, without shortchanging the girly pleasures of the genre while upgrading them with a healthy dose...
MOVIES
vg247.com

Twitch signs deal with music industry, but you still can't stream copyrighted music

There's been a storied tension between Twitch and the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA), but it seems the inter-industry issues may soon be resolved, as Twitch begins making in-roads into the thorny issue of broadcasting licensed music. If you're a streamer, or watch Twitch streamers, you'll know that DMCA strikes...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
Variety

Delta 5’s Julz Sale, Singer of ‘Mind Your Own Business,’ Dies

Julz Sale, co-founder and singer of Delta 5, whose 1980 indie hit “Mind Your Own Business” saw an unexpected revival when it was used in an Apple ad earlier this year, has died, Variety has confirmed via the band’s U.S. label. Her age and the circumstances of her death had not been announced at the time of this article’s publication. Sale (pictured above, center, circa 1980) later worked at the Rough Trade record label in the U.K., which paid tribute to her on social media Wednesday. The label had released all of the band’s material in the U.K. “We are very sad...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Damon Albarn Shares Live Rendition of Iceland-Inspired ‘Royal Morning Blue’

Damon Albarn has shared a live version of his new song “Royal Morning Blue,” a track from the Blur/Gorillaz frontman’s upcoming solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. The track, like Albarn’s new album, was inspired by the singer’s view of Iceland from the piano where he wrote the LP. “That’s why the song opens with ‘Rain turning into snow,’ because it’s that moment, that feeling. In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing,” Albarn said of the song in a statement. Originally planned as an orchestral work about Iceland’s landscapes, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows transformed into an 11-song album during Albarn’s pandemic time in Iceland, where he recorded the album. Albarn previously performed the track — as well as previous singles “Polaris” and “Particles” — live during his set on the Glastonbury livestream this summer. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, his first solo LP since 2014’s Everyday Robots, arrives November 12th via Transgressive Records. The limited-edition CD version will be accompanied by a 20-minute piece, “Huldufólk,” featuring themes from the record.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Benediction’ Review: Terence Davies Finds Room for Himself in a Heartbreaking Siegfried Sassoon Biopic

In multiple interviews over the years, British filmmaker Terence Davies has baldly stated that being gay has ruined his life: “I hate it, I’ll go to my grave hating it … it has killed part of my soul,” he said in 2011, adding that his sexuality is the reason he remains single and celibate. Davies’ professed loneliness and sensitivity has bled through many of his films, wistfully entrenched as they often are in an unattainable past, most recently in a series of female-centered character studies: his swooningly melodramatic, cut-glass adaptation of Terence Rattigan’s “The Deep Blue Sea,” his amber-cast farm drama “Sunset Song” and his mannered, internalized Emily Dickinson portrait “A Quiet Passion.” Yet Davies has never directly addressed homosexuality in his oeuvre, for all its queer undercurrents; that it’s so openly and sensually a part of his intricate, intensely felt new film “Benediction” is the first of its many surprises.
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Komi Can't Communicate Anime's Video Previews Theme Songs, Lists Netflix Streaming Globally (Updated)

The official website for the television anime of Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate (Comi-san wa Comyushō desu.) manga began streaming the second full promotional video for the anime on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Cinderella" by Cider Girl, and also previews the ending theme song "Hikareinochi" by Kitri.
COMICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy