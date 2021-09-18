CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCF QB Gabriel out indefinitely with fractured collarbone

KGET 17
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be out indefinitely after suffering a broken clavicle on the final play of the Knights’ loss Friday night to Louisville. UCF (2-1) announced Saturday that Gabriel would not need surgery, but it gave no timetable for his return. The junior...

www.kget.com


Sacramento Bee

Bowser’s 4 TDs, 3 from Gabriel power UCF in rout

UCF (2-0) had 290 yards on the ground. Coles led the Knights with 78 yards rushing and Bowser added 59 yards. Shannon Patrick threw for 238 yards and both touchdowns for FCS Bethune-Cookman (0-2). UCF had 671 total yards and 37 first downs while holding the Wildcats to 279 yards...
COLLEGE SPORTS

