Allegations in Complaint Against Real Estate Agent Broadly Protected Against Libel Liability

From Speech First, Inc. v. Sands, decided Tuesday by Chief District Judge Michael Urbanski (W.D. Va.):. The [Virginia Tech] computer policy's prohibition on "intimidation, harassment, and unwarranted annoyance" is clearly vague and overbroad. It fails to define or otherwise cabin the application of any of these terms. Its vague prohibition on "unwarranted annoyance" is particularly troubling, asking students to guess what kinds of annoyance may be warranted or not. Given its text and active—albeit rare—enforcement, there is "a realistic danger that the [policy] itself will significantly compromise recognized First Amendment protections…." … [A] student of ordinary intelligence "reading the policy would have no way of knowing whether his or her conduct was proscribed, and the policy creates a strong risk that it could sweep in conduct that is protected under the First Amendment." Speech First is likely to succeed on the merits of its challenge to this provision of the computer policy….

COLLEGES ・ 16 HOURS AGO