Law

Allegations in Complaint Against Real Estate Agent Broadly Protected Against Libel Liability

By Eugene Volokh
 6 days ago

From Williams v. Lazer, decided Thursday by the Nevada Supreme Court:. After respondent threatened to sue appellant over a text message that he perceived as defamatory, appellant filed a complaint with the Nevada Real Estate Division (NRED), alleging that respondent acted unprofessionally and unethically in a real estate matter. Respondent filed the underlying tort complaint based on appellant's NRED complaint.

Reason.com

Virginia Tech Computer Policy Banning "Intimidation, Harassment, and Unwarranted Annoyance" Is Unconstitutionally Vague and Overbroad

From Speech First, Inc. v. Sands, decided Tuesday by Chief District Judge Michael Urbanski (W.D. Va.):. The [Virginia Tech] computer policy's prohibition on "intimidation, harassment, and unwarranted annoyance" is clearly vague and overbroad. It fails to define or otherwise cabin the application of any of these terms. Its vague prohibition on "unwarranted annoyance" is particularly troubling, asking students to guess what kinds of annoyance may be warranted or not. Given its text and active—albeit rare—enforcement, there is "a realistic danger that the [policy] itself will significantly compromise recognized First Amendment protections…." … [A] student of ordinary intelligence "reading the policy would have no way of knowing whether his or her conduct was proscribed, and the policy creates a strong risk that it could sweep in conduct that is protected under the First Amendment." Speech First is likely to succeed on the merits of its challenge to this provision of the computer policy….
Reason.com

Accepting Pardon Doesn't Admit Guilt

An interesting Tenth Circuit decision yesterday in U.S. v. Lorance, by Judge David Ebel, joined by Judges Robert Bacharach and Gregory Phillips. The analysis is long and detailed (and much worth reading, if you're interested in the topic); I think it's basically correct, for the reasons I discussed in 2017:
Reason.com

Whoops—No Gun Rights for Adults Under 21 After All, Says Court

Does the Second Amendment apply to 18–20-year-olds? Back in July, a federal appeals court said yes. But now, the court has taken back its earlier ruling. The case—Hirschfeld v. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives—saw two young adults challenging a federal law that treats 18–20-year-olds like children, banning federally licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns or handgun ammunition to them.
Reason.com

Reason.com

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

