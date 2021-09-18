Allegations in Complaint Against Real Estate Agent Broadly Protected Against Libel Liability
From Williams v. Lazer, decided Thursday by the Nevada Supreme Court:. After respondent threatened to sue appellant over a text message that he perceived as defamatory, appellant filed a complaint with the Nevada Real Estate Division (NRED), alleging that respondent acted unprofessionally and unethically in a real estate matter. Respondent filed the underlying tort complaint based on appellant's NRED complaint.reason.com
