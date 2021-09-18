CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Critical race theory and the danger of white comfort

By Erin O. Crosby
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor too long, we have struggled to tell the truth about systemic racism in this county. It has harmed us as individuals and as a society and threatens student learning and child development. Attacks on critical race theory (CRT), culturally relevant curricula, and diversity, equity, and inclusion only amplify the need for frameworks and tools that equip school leaders and teachers with the knowledge and skills to help students understand why and how racism persists in the United States.

Comments / 38

Kathleen Gladden
4d ago

BLM and CRT teaching young children that whites are evil. Now Christians who "cling to their Bibles and guns" (Obama quote) are the greatest terror threat? Pay attention people! Jews were demonized first, then came the death camps.

ch
4d ago

CRT is just a theory, and professionally should only be taught in conjunction with other contrasting theories like the Bell Curve. Any teacher presenting CRT as anything but a theory and without contrast is clearly not a professional and should have their license to teach revoked. Please report such teachers to your State credentialing agencies.

Peon
4d ago

We will continue living in comfort of working and earning living. Blacks will still in the discomfort of begging for welfare handouts and the housing projects. Their choices.

The Guardian

‘These are the facts’: Black educators silenced from teaching America’s racist past

H — istory teacher Valanna White filed into the auditorium the first week of August for the customary back-to-school all-staff meeting at Walker Valley high school in Cleveland, Tennessee. What she heard shifted her outlook for the coming school year. On 1 July, anew law took effect banning the teaching of critical race theory in Tennessee public schools. White listened intently as a school district official gave a vague overview informing the group that critical race theory was prohibited, though without fully explaining what critical race theory entails. Instead, teachers were told a list of actions – such as discussing racial discrimination – that were forbidden.
Literary Hub

A new study suggests that backlash against critical race theory is linked to white fear.

In news that will only surprise people who think Barack Obama’s election magically cured racism: a recent NBC News analysis found that many schools that are experiencing intense backlash over critical race theory are also becoming less white. NBC’s study, which looked at “33 cities and counties where school districts have faced rancor over equity initiatives this year in at least three recent school board meetings,” discovered that “each has become less white over the last 25 years, reflecting a national trend.”
Denton Record-Chronicle

How a Black high school principal was swept into a “critical race theory” maelstrom in a mostly white Texas suburb

It was June 3, 2020, and James Whitfield couldn’t sleep. He hadn’t been able to sleep for the last several days. As a Black man, the deaths of three Black Americans, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, weighed heavily on his mind. Their slayings by white people had been dominating the news — sparking once again national conversations about race and racism in the United States.
The Blade

Statehouse protests target 'critical race theory'

COLUMBUS — Roughly 50 people braved the rain on Tuesday to protest what they claim is the indoctrination of Ohio students that U.S. history is littered with racism that persists in society today. Another group mounted a counter-protest to preserve a resolution adopted by the State Board of Education that...
Washington Post

Families beg for Black principal to be reinstated after critical race theory dispute: ‘Nothing short of a witch hunt’

For weeks, parents and students in Texas have been fighting to reinstate James Whitfield, Colleyville Heritage High School’s first Black principal, who was suspended last month after being publicly accused of promoting critical race theory. Teens staged school walkouts. Their parents peppered the comments of the district’s social media posts...
texassignal.com

The Texas principal caught in a critical race theory firestorm

Last year, Dr. James Whitfield became the first Black principal at Colleyville Heritage High School in north Texas. Popular with students and faculty, he is now facing the end of his tenure after getting entangled in the public education debate over critical race theory in Texas. In the Summer of...
WRAL News

Cooper vetoes 'critical race theory,' rioting bills

Raleigh, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday vetoed two bills authored by GOP legislative leaders that would have prohibited the teaching of critical race theory in North Carolina public schools and would have increased the penalties for rioting. House Bill 324, crafted by Senate President Pro Tem. , laid...
WBAY Green Bay

Protesters gather outside critical race theory forum in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The debate over critical race theory made its way to Green Bay as a forum criticizing the theory was held on Thursday. Protesters against the event lined up across the street from where it was taking place calling the discussion racist and saying the subject isn’t even taught in public schools.
myfox28columbus.com

Debate over critical race theory continues in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The educational debate over critical race theory is raging across the country and right here in central Ohio. Some call it divisive, others say it's an honest discussion about race. Now, state lawmakers are weighing in on the issue and if it should be taught in...
Hartford Courant

Critical race theory at the center of Republican primary for the board of education in Guilford

School board elections are generally low-key contests but this year, debates over teaching about racism in America have resulted in fierce battles in several suburban towns. In Guilford, the issue has pitted Republicans against one another in the board of education primary. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday; at this point, only registered Republicans can vote. The campaign ...
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Op-Ed: Finding alternatives to Critical Race Theory in PA schools

This summer, critical race theory has erupted as a major issue in Pennsylvania school districts, especially among concerned suburban parents. At first glance, the theory, with intellectual roots dating to the 1970s in the U.S. and Europe, seems purely academic in nature. In reality, CRT has neo-Marxist underpinnings that have since entered American institutions, most notably universities, and even influenced public policy.
Metro News

Legislators explore critical race theory but without anyone who knows about it

West Virginia lawmakers dove into critical race theory today, with all those providing testimony saying they have no expertise and all saying the concept is not a core element of the state’s school system at any level. Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, asked why the topic was being addressed. “I’m trying...
