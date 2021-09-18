CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Odd Result From a Dark Matter Detector Might Be Something Even Wilder

By Michelle Starr
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last year, XENON1T, the world's most sensitive dark matter detector, seemed to deliver a hit. Not of dark matter, but something else.  Perhaps neutrinos, perhaps solar axions, perhaps radioactive pollution in the detector. Now a different team of physicists has come up with a different answer. The signal could be consistent not with dark matter, but dark energy, they say. If this is indeed what caused the spike in XENON1T's detections, it represents an important milestone in the search for this mysterious force. Dark energy, like dark matter, is unknown to us. Dark matter is the name we give to mass we...

www.sciencealert.com

