Conditions will remain mild ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring rain chances back into the region. We'll start Friday morning with plenty of sunshine. Cloud cover with gradually increase throughout the day as the cold front approaches from the northwest. Expect dry conditions until the evening hours. Temperatures will be a bit warmer today, running in the upper 70's to around 80 degrees across the region for Friday afternoon. Breezy conditions will be present, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour being possible.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO