CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Intent Consulting Founder, Former GM (GSK, Allergan), Bestselling Author, and Leadership Coach Omar L. Harris launches TYMPO.io to help corporations enhance employee inclusion. With 11.5 million employee resignations in the 2nd quarter of 2021, corporate leaders are scrambling for solutions. A recent study by The Predictive Index states that a primary root cause may be that this recent attrition often has less to do with physical safety, and more to do with psychological safety. TYMPO is being launched to help CEOs, managers and Human Resource professionals better understand their employee needs and open up conversations about inclusion.

