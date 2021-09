NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another person has died in the custody of the Department of Correction, this time at the Vernon C. Bain Center in the Bronx. The cause of death for 34-year-old Stephen Khadu is under investigation. He was held since December 2019 on second-degree murder charges. This comes as calls for reform, especially on Rikers Island, get even louder. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more on those impacted and how they’re worried about who could be next. “What goes through my mind is that I’ll get that phone call, that he’s gone. That’s what goes through my mind every single moment,” one mother...

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO