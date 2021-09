Top-ranked Alabama will make their first trip to the Swamp in 10 years on Saturday as they battle No. 11 Florida in an early-season SEC Showdown. The matchup, with follows up a thriller between the two squads in last year’s 52-46 SEC Championship win for Alabama, will feature plenty of new talent for both sides. Alabama has won seven straight meetings between the two teams and has cruised to a pair of easy wins to begin the year over Miami and Mercer.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO