Almost everyone on the roster made the dress list for the season-opener against Eastern Illinois, which was a non-conference home game with no limitations. The dress list, which can be found in an unofficial capacity right here, was pared down to what first-year head coach Shane Beamer said would be 74 players. It will have to be at 70 players due to SEC roster travel rules for the upcoming game against Georgia.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO