CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chicago Bears stat pack Week 2: David Montgomery off to good start

By Zack Pearson
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE FOREST, Ill. — The return of a weekly Bear Report article is here as the stat pack makes its return and today we are focusing on running back David Montgomery. There were very few bright spots on offense in the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams but one of those was running back David Montgomery. On the second play from scrimmage, Montgomery ripped off a 41-yard run to setup the Bears in great position to score. However, Chicago squandered that opportunity by throwing an interception in the end zone which ended that drive.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Sun-Times

After speed training, David Montgomery shows off explosiveness

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Bears running back David Montgomery doubled down on his speed training during the offseason to become more explosive on long runs than he was before. It didn’t take long to see the results. On the Bears’ first drive Sunday, Montgomery took a handoff left, made one cut...
NFL
FanSided

David Montgomery picking up where he left off last year

How many of you took David Montgomery in your fantasy football drafts as an RB1? Yeah, I did not either, but I made sure to get him as my RB2 in both my fantasy leagues. Montgomery finished the 2020 season tied with the fifth-most rushing yards (1.070). Montgomery came on strong towards the end of the season and many chalked it up to playing weak run defenses. Well, what are their thoughts about him now?
NFL
FanSided

NFL Player Props Week 1 Over/Under: David Montgomery

There is no better way to get back into the NFL season than betting some of your favorite player props. When the Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears week one, there will be plenty of action to get involved, and WynnBet has odds and props that you can place now.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Walter Payton
Person
Aaron Rodgers
NBC Chicago

Bears' David Montgomery Continues to Impress Coaches, Teammates

Why Bears are especially impressed with David Montgomery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 1 was rough for the Bears, there’s no getting around it. But if you’re looking for a silver lining among all the negative plays, look no further than David Montgomery. The starting running back spoke all summer about how he’s reworked his running style, dedicated himself to taking on an increased leadership role and showing the world that he is a top-five back in the NFL. Those are some of the reasons why Matt Nagy made Montgomery the team’s offensive captain against the Rams.
NFL
bleachernation.com

WATCH: David Montgomery Score the Bears’ First TD of the Year

This first half hasn’t looked great for the Bears, but David Montgomery has been putting in that work. Montgomery has 10 carries and 79 rushing yards, with this score putting the Bears back in this game:. The touchdown makes this a 13-7 game in favor of the Rams. But it...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' David Montgomery: Strong showing in losing effort

Montgomery rushed 16 times for 108 yards and a touchdown while hauling in his lone target for 10 more yards in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Rams. Montgomery was the only Chicago player on offense to have any sort of success against a stout Rams defense. In fact, he did most of his damage in the first half before a one-sided game script forced the Bears to begin airing it out. Montgomery did see the lion's share of carries as expected -- with Damien Williams (six carries) being the only other back to run the ball -- so higher-volume games could be in store if the Bears can keep games closer. The Bengals are on tap for Montgomery and the Bears next Sunday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

14 crazy stats from Bears' Week 1 loss vs. Rams

The Chicago Bears opened the 2021 season with an embarrassing 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, where it wasn’t Chicago’s offense that was the biggest disappointment. The good news is the rest of the NFC North also lost, so the Bears are somehow tied for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#49ers#American Football#Bear Report#The Los Angeles Rams#The Chicago Sun Times#Afc
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears notebook: David Montgomery hoping for a Justin Fields boost

Receivers aren’t the only players looking forward to seeing what Justin Fields can do for them when he makes his first NFL start Sunday against the Browns. Running back David Montgomery also figures to benefit from defensive linemen and linebackers hesitating even for a split second to see what Fields will do.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Week 1 storylines: George McCaskey’s grand responsibility, Matt Nagy’s Cabo disappointment and Khalil Mack’s fresh start

The Chicago Bears are gearing up to face the Los Angeles Rams in their season opener Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. The teams have met in each of the previous three seasons with the Bears winning at home in 2018 but dropping road games in 2019 and 2020. It has been a horror show for the offense in all three games — the Bears managed just two touchdowns on 35 possessions. That won’t cut it this ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy