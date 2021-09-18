Chicago Bears stat pack Week 2: David Montgomery off to good start
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The return of a weekly Bear Report article is here as the stat pack makes its return and today we are focusing on running back David Montgomery. There were very few bright spots on offense in the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams but one of those was running back David Montgomery. On the second play from scrimmage, Montgomery ripped off a 41-yard run to setup the Bears in great position to score. However, Chicago squandered that opportunity by throwing an interception in the end zone which ended that drive.247sports.com
