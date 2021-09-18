Chicago Bears stat pack Week 2: David Montgomery off to good start

Montgomery rushed 16 times for 108 yards and a touchdown while hauling in his lone target for 10 more yards in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Rams. Montgomery was the only Chicago player on offense to have any sort of success against a stout Rams defense. In fact, he did most of his damage in the first half before a one-sided game script forced the Bears to begin airing it out. Montgomery did see the lion's share of carries as expected -- with Damien Williams (six carries) being the only other back to run the ball -- so higher-volume games could be in store if the Bears can keep games closer. The Bengals are on tap for Montgomery and the Bears next Sunday.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO