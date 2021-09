TULSA, Okla. — It was a tale of two halves. In the first, Victory Christian jumped out to a 21-7 lead over Vertigris. However, it's not how you start, it's how you finish. Led by some key defensive stops and an offense that worked the ball down the field at will - the Cardinals cap the comeback with a 24-21 win on the road.

