Colts Rule Out Pair Of Veterans, Seven Others Questionable Ahead of Rams' Game

By Josh Carney
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts can't seem to shake the injury bug this early into the 2021 season. After dealing with a number of key injuries throughout the summer and training camp, that bad luck has carried over into the regular season as the Colts ruled out veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) for the second straight week, and ruled out veteran right tackle Braden Smith (foot) for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium.

www.yardbarker.com

NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL

