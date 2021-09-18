Colts' Veteran LB Using 'One Week At A Time' Mentality In Effort To Win Sunday

Seattle gets four touchdown passes from Russell Wilson in season-opening win at Indianapolis.Big picture: The Seahawks did their part on opening day when all four NFC West teams won, three on the road. Notable numbers: Russell Wilson was 18-of-23 for 254 yards and four touchdowns. Tyler Lockett had four catches for 100 yards and two terrific touchdowns. DK Metcalf and tight end Gerald Everett each caught TDs. … Chris Carson ran for 91 yards on 16 carries. … Bobby Wagner made 13 tackles (six solo, one for loss). Reaction: "So many things that were good today, because it's our first time to really get out and get playing. I know everyone was worried about how we handled preseason and all that (but) now look at it. Guys played like crazy. They were running, hitting, tacklin and doing all their stuff and we'll get better." — Pete Carroll. Up next: Tennessee at Seattle, 1:25 p.m. Sept. 19 (CBS/KOIN 6). {loadposition sub-article-01}

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO