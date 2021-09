FARMERSVILLE – Back in March, Farmersville was one of the few teams in the county to play outdoor volleyball. Indoor sports weren’t permitted due to the ongoing pandemic so they set their court up outside and made something out of nothing. It gave their squad some much needed reps as they got out to a strong start this season in league play by defeating Granite Hills last Wednesday, Sept. 8, before losing to Sierra Pacific the next night.

