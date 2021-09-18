Pillsbury Pancakes bring its two-minute, quick snacks Choco Chip and Funfetti to India

Samsung seems to have finalized the location for its new $17 billion chip factory in the US. According to a Reuters report, the decision could arrive soon. “The decision is imminent. My experience with Samsung is that they move nimbly and swiftly,” the publication cites Judge Bill Gravell of Williamson County, Texas as saying. The report notes that Williamson County is in the running for the new Samsung factory. Officials from the county have been meeting Samsung executives since January this year to try and woo the company to pick their site.

