Pillsbury Pancakes bring its two-minute, quick snacks Choco Chip and Funfetti to India
General Mills India – a part of the US-based Fortune 500 Company, General Mills, Inc. announced the launch of its ready to cook (RTC), two minutes Pillsbury Pancakes portfolio in India. The launch of the Pillsbury brand in the country closely follows General Mills India’s continued efforts to tap into the growing need for quick snacks among young moms for their children. The Pillsbury Pancakes come in two variants – Choco Chip and Funfetti. The 2 minutes Pillsbury Pancake snack variants are priced at INR 99 for a 165 gram pack and INR 250 for a 400 gram pack respectively.yourchennai.com
Comments / 0