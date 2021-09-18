CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham among the only Two Private Institutions in Engineering Top 20: NIRF 2021

Cover picture for the articleAmrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Amrita University), a leading multi-campus, multi-disciplinary teaching and research institution in India, is ranked as the 5th best university in the country for 2021 by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), a methodology adopted by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, for the national-level annual ranking of higher education institutions.

