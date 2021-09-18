Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham among the only Two Private Institutions in Engineering Top 20: NIRF 2021

Fabricated Geomembrane Institute (FGI) SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s College of Engineering. The Fabricated Geomembrane Institute (FGI) is pleased to welcome its newest Government/Regulatory Agency Member, State University of New York (SUNY) Polytechnic Institute’s College of Engineering. SUNY Poly serves as a worldwide resource for pioneering education, research and development, technology deployment, and commercialization. It is anchored by two academic locations in Utica and Albany, New York. With approximately 3,000 students currently enrolled, SUNY Poly recognizes that a strong, student-centered educational program is the foundation for baccalaureate, masters, and doctoral education. The mission of SUNY Poly’s College of Engineering is to provide the knowledge necessary to design and manufacture state-of-the-art products and systems needed to meet the current and future needs of society. The FGI Liaison is Dr. Asif Ahmed, P.E., Assistant Professor. He can be reached at ahmeda3@sunypoly.edu. Please help us welcome SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s College of Engineering to the FGI!!!!
Comments / 0