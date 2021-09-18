Inbase launches Urban Sprint Series of Super-Fast Chargers
Battery anxiety is real, as we expect more from our phones, and want them to last longer; the importance of an all-day charge has become a critical feature, causing an increase in dependency on charging adapters. Inbase, a leading gadget accessories brand has announced the launch of its new Charger Series that includes three models – Sprint Super Fast Charger, Sprint Super Fast Charger with C-C Cable and Sprint Super Fast Charger with C-L Cable.yourchennai.com
Comments / 0