CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Etihad announces special fares for travel from India as Abu Dhabi opens to all fully vaccinated travellers

By YourChennai.com Team
Your Chennai
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEtihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, today announced the commencement of its ten-day sale in India for travel to Abu Dhabi, following the UAE government’s recent announcement to remove the quarantine requirement for all vaccinated travellers arriving from abroad. Passengers can now fly to Abu Dhabi quarantine free if they are fully-vaccinated with a World Heath Organization approved vaccine, and can book exceptional fares with Etihad for travel from key Indian gateways namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Trivandrum.

yourchennai.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Covid: US opens up to fully vaccinated travellers

The US is easing its coronavirus travel restrictions, re-opening to passengers from the UK, EU and other nations. From November, foreign travellers will be allowed to fly into the US if they are fully vaccinated, and undergo testing and contact tracing. The US has had tough restrictions on travel in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

U.S. to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreigners

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S. will require that most adult foreigners be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country as part of a plan to ease some pandemic travel restrictions, according to a person familiar with the matter.
U.S. POLITICS
TravelPulse

Etihad Airways Introduces New Fare Sale For US Travelers

After removing the quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers in early September, Etihad Airways has unveiled the “Time is Now” campaign which offers Americans economy fares starting at $816 and business fares starting at $4,054. The fares are available for bookings made now through Sept. 30, 2021, for travel through June...
LIFESTYLE
travelworldnews.com

Etihad Airways Launches Abu Dhabi Time is Now Airfare Sale

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, celebrates Abu Dhabi’s reopening to fully vaccinated travelers with the launch of the Abu Dhabi Time is Now campaign, featuring special fares for American travelers who book now until September 30 for travel up to June 30, 2022. Those traveling from Etihad’s US gateways – New York City, Washington, DC and Chicago – to the Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) can enjoy Economy Class rates starting at $816 USD and Business Class rates starting at $4,054 USD.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agency#Etihad Airways#Indian#Etihad Com#Etihad Wellness#Wellness Ambassadors#Del Auh#Amd Auh#Hyd Auh#Blr#Maa Auh#Cok#Trv Auh#Inr
executivetraveller.com

Hotel quarantine to end for fully vaccinated travellers in NSW

International travellers who fly into New South Wales will soon be able to quarantine at their home instead of a hotel if they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “We are sending a really clear signal that the future of hotel quarantine will end for people (who) are double vaccinated,” NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said today.
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

Last Etihad A350-1000 Leaves Bordeaux Storage For Abu Dhabi

The Etihad Airways Airbus A350-1000 fleet in Abu Dhabi has grown slightly as another of the aircraft left storage in Bordeaux. While it is exciting to see the aircraft travel across the globe to their new home, we likely still have a sizable wait until they eventually enter service. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

U.S. to Lift International Travel Ban for Fully Vaccinated

MIAMI – Beginning in November, the Biden administration will relax travel restrictions on foreigners who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The decision would reopen the country to tens of thousands of people separated during the pandemic. According to Jeff Zients, the White House pandemic coordinator, international travelers will need to...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Place
Mumbai
newschain

Fully vaccinated UK travellers can visit the US from November

Fully vaccinated UK travellers will be able to visit the US from November. The White House will lift the 18-month blanket ban on foreign travellers from entering the country, which was introduced by former president Donald Trump at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he...
WORLD
Reuters

Abu Dhabi cancels COVID-19 entry testing for UAE travellers

DUBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi will cancel COVID-19 testing requirements to enter the emirate for travellers from the UAE starting on Sunday, the United Arab Emirates' state news agency WAM said on Saturday. The UAE's capital had restricted entry into the emirate to those with a negative PCR...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Austonia

British Airways resuming flights from Austin to London after 17 months

Austinites will once again be able to take a nonstop flight to London as Austin-Bergstrom International Airport resumes transatlantic travel this fall. Starting Oct. 13, British Airways will offer its direct flight from ABIA to London-Heathrow Airport three times a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The airline, which has been operating in Austin since 2013, had halted service at the start of the pandemic over a year ago.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October, after the latest round of red list adjustments. The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, called the changes “a proportionate updated structure that reflects the new landscape”.For travellers regarded as fully vaccinated, the testing regime for arrivals to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will become easier. But the government in Wales has not yet agreed to fall into line on changes.From 4 October, the UK’s “traffic light” system that has applied since May 2021 will officially be ditched. But The Independent believes that it is appropriate to...
LIFESTYLE
newschain

No date for ending of PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers

No date has been set for the removal of PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. The Government last week announced its intention for people who have had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine to be able to use a cheaper lateral flow test instead of a PCR version for their day-two test.
WORLD
milwaukeesun.com

COVID: Vaccinated passengers from India can travel to US

Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has allowed fully vaccinated flyers from several countries, including India, to enter America from early November. The US announced that strict protocols will be in place from early November to curb the spread of COVID-19 from international...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy