Etihad announces special fares for travel from India as Abu Dhabi opens to all fully vaccinated travellers
Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, today announced the commencement of its ten-day sale in India for travel to Abu Dhabi, following the UAE government’s recent announcement to remove the quarantine requirement for all vaccinated travellers arriving from abroad. Passengers can now fly to Abu Dhabi quarantine free if they are fully-vaccinated with a World Heath Organization approved vaccine, and can book exceptional fares with Etihad for travel from key Indian gateways namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Trivandrum.yourchennai.com
